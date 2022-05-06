Did Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. really win their timeslots with repeat episodes?

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. Season 9 cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. TV ratings are in for this week and it is good news all around for the One Chicago programs.

For the night of Wednesday, May 4, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. aired repeat episodes from earlier in the television season.

Despite NBC frequently re-airing episodes of the One Chicago shows, viewers still tune in and give the programs a lot of support, showing just how much fans are dedicated to the Wednesday night lineup.

During a typical week, where new One Chicago episodes are being presented, they each win their timeslots, showing why NBC is keen on keeping the dramas around for years to come.

But how did the trio of shows do on a night where every other network was airing new episodes of their shows up against repeat episodes from One Chicago?

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. ratings from May 4

In regard to the estimated number of live viewers for the repeat episodes on May 4, Chicago Med had 3.59 million, Chicago Fire had 3.82 million, and Chicago P.D. had 3.38 million. While those numbers are about half of what a new episode draws, they are still really strong.

Even during a week of repeats, Chicago Fire easily won the 9/8c timeslot over new episodes of The Conners (ABC), Beyond the Edge (CBS), Domino Masters (FOX), and Kung Fu (CW).

And in the 10/9c timeslot, Chicago P.D. won by an even wider margin over new episodes of Good Sam (CBS) and A Million Little Things (ABC).

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

While Chicago Med did really well in the 8/7c timeslot, it did finish behind new episodes of Survivor (CBS) and The Masked Singer (FOX) in terms of overall viewers.

To all nurses out there, we appreciate YOU! ❤️ #NationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/4nWnudfH5V — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) May 6, 2022

More news from the world of One Chicago

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return with brand new episodes on Wednesday, May 11. There are only three new episodes left for each show, so some drama is certain to come out very soon.

For Chicago Med viewers wondering what happened to Dr. Stevie Hammer, the actress who plays the character is pregnant.

There is also some huge news coming from Chicago Fire, as Matthew Casey is back for the season finale. Actor Jesse Spencer agreed to return for an episode that is going to be packed with big moments.

As a reminder, past episodes of the One Chicago shows can be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.