When do new episodes of NCIS Season 19 air on updated TV schedule?

Gary Cole was added to the NCIS cast for Season 19 and has become the leader of Gibbs’ former team. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 19 episodes will soon return to Monday nights, and the updated schedule at CBS reveals a few additional dates when new content will debut.

As most NCIS fans already know, new episodes were put on hold during the 2022 Winter Olympics, with a new season of Celebrity Big Brother taking over a lot of primetime TV slots at CBS.

But some good news was revealed in a new press release that adds another date for new content that will debut as the show heads into Spring 2022.

The return date for new episodes is February 28, when a special episode of NCIS that features several guest stars will appear in the 9/8c timeslot. It’s one of those episodes that no NCIS fan is going to want to miss.

As for a reminder of where the show left off, Torres went undercover as a cage fighter on the last new episode of NCIS. It led to some questions about star Wilmer Valderrama possibly leaving NCIS this spring.

NCIS Season 19 new episodes in March 2022

According to the CBS press release, another new episode of NCIS Season 19 will air on Monday, March 7. And there is also a huge crossover event scheduled for Monday, March 28, when NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i will share a night of drama.

“As NCIS investigates the cause of death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon, they’re forced to bring Vance’s daughter, Kayla (Naomi Grace), who recently trained with NCIS, to help with a highly dangerous mission,” reads the NCIS Season 19, Episode 14 synopsis for March 7.

It will be very interesting to see an episode that focuses on the daughter of Director Vance (played by Rocky Carroll), especially since this character could end up being essential to NCIS or one of the NCIS spin-offs very soon.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

The NCIS crossover event is coming up very soon

It’s been a while since NCIS could have a true crossover, but one is coming up very soon with the new spin-off based in Hawai’i. The episodes have already been filmed, so it won’t be too much longer until we get to see a preview of what the teams will be working on.

From the early details that were revealed, it looks like the case will start with the primary NCIS team and that some of the NCIS cast members will travel to Hawaii to pick up the trail of the case during the second hour.

Ahead of these new episodes debuting, NCIS fans can check out previous episodes of the Hawaii-based spin-off on Paramount+. All of the Season 1 episodes are available for streaming, and there have been some pretty good ones.

One recent episode of NCIS: Hawai’i even featured a scene about Gibbs and DiNozzo.

Mark your calendars for the crossover event of a lifetime! Monday, March 28 on @CBS. 🗓 https://t.co/MZenngm4zP — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) January 3, 2022

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.