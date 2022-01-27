NCIS: Hawai’i weaves Gibbs and DiNozzo into latest episode

Jane Tennant has a past that ties her to Gibbs on NCIS. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i referenced two of the most famous characters from the world of NCIS during a brand new episode of the show.

For CBS viewers who tuned in for Spies, Part 2 on Monday night, the writers had a bit of a treat in store for NCIS fans.

A main component of the second part of Spies was the team investigating former CIA operative Maggie Shaw (played by Julie White).

Maggie is friends with Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and they had worked together for a number of years.

A lot of the episode was also used to examine flashback scenes that included Jane and Maggie, giving us the true backstory to how Jane became involved in NCIS.

Jane Tennant has already met Gibbs and DiNozzo

Eleven years in the past (during a flashback), Maggie and Jane had a chat about Jane going to work for NCIS. Maggie then presented Jane with a business card that she had been holding on to (pictured below) and there was a very familiar name written at the top – L. Jethro Gibbs, Supervisory Special Agent.

“Do you remember the NCIS agent who worked the operation in Kabul?” Maggie asked Jane as they were chatting.

“With the Marine haircut, and that snarky sidekick?” Jane responded with an eye roll.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

The chat continued as Maggie handed Jane the business card and found out that there was also writing on the back.

The note said, “Rule 72: Always be open to new ideas.”

“What does that mean?” Jane asked Maggie.

“Oh, I don’t know. He has dozens of them. But he’s good people, and he can get you set up at FLETC,” Maggie said while shrugging.

Having Gibbs and DiNozzo mentioned — even though we didn’t get to see either of them on screen — was an unexpected moment on the night.

A big NCIS crossover coming this spring

There is a big NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover coming this spring. It’s going to involve members of the NCIS cast helping out on a case that will take two teams to solve.

It would certainly be a lot of fun if Mark Harmon returned to play Gibbs during the crossover event, especially because it would allow him to share the screen with the new cast based in Hawaii. There aren’t any credible NCIS rumors suggesting that, but it’s going to be hard for fans not to hope that something like it will take place.

Meanwhile, there is also some concern that Torres is about to leave NCIS due to what is going on with him. It raises some questions about NCIS Season 20 and whether or not the network is going to bring the show back.

It’s also noteworthy that Michael Weatherly just left his other show (Bull), opening the door for him to return and play Agent Anthony DiNozzo again on one of the shows. A lot of online rumors have mentioned him in conjunction with the Hawaii-based spin-off, but some NCIS fans want him to run Gibbs’ team.

For NCIS fans who didn’t catch the latest episode of NCIS: Hawai’i, it is currently streaming on Paramount+ and it is well worth watching. It is Season 1, Episode 13, and it is called Spies, Part 2.

The case got a whole lot bigger, and so did the team. Missed parts one and two of the latest #NCISHawaii? Look no further. You can stream them both now on @ParamountPlus: https://t.co/ybS9y60l2X pic.twitter.com/8gyNqp7Sq4 — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) January 26, 2022

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.