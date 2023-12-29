When do NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i return with new episodes?

NCIS fans, the wait is almost over.

Having a new NCIS spin-off has been fun, but NCIS: Sydney can’t replace the original hit drama.

The cast and crew are back to work after the Hollywood strikes ended. And now the countdown is on until new episodes arrive.

Paramount+ provides a way to catch up with programs and stream episodes during breaks.

And CBS does air many repeat episodes as fillers in the primetime schedule. But it’s not the same as watching new content.

So, let’s look at when fans can expect to tune in for new episodes from the world of NCIS.

NCIS Season 21 debuts at 9/8c on Monday, February 12. This also serves as a reminder that new NCIS episodes no longer air on Tuesday nights.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 debuts at 10/9c on Monday, February 12. The spin-off closes out Monday evenings again this winter and spring.

Trailers for the season premieres have not been released yet, but early footage should pop up in January.

Before the season premieres arrive, fans have time to go back and watch the previous season’s finales. Important moments took place in each show.

As a reminder, LL Cool J joined the NCIS: Hawai’i cast. He had previously played Agent Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles, but his show got canceled by CBS.

More news from NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i

NCIS star David McCallum died during the hiatus. The veteran actor played Dr. Donald Mallard on the NCIS cast.

Some NCIS spoilers revealed how Ducky’s exit will be addressed in the new season. It will be a sad night for the characters and the viewers at home.

The NCIS cast also shared a video from the set. Most of the cast members used the opportunity to welcome back fans for a new season. It won’t be too much longer until they can debut those episodes.

The cast of NCIS: Hawai’i also received its blessing to begin filming Season 3. A celebration took place, and everyone returned to filming.

Due to the Hollywood strikes, production began late for these new seasons. It means the episode count has been cut, and the new seasons will be much shorter than what fans have seen in the past.

As a reminder, the NCIS return date is February 12. CBS will advertise in advance, and many commercials are likely coming soon.

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+.