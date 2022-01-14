When Calls the Heart star Paul Greene celebrates his son’s one-month birthday

Paul Greene in the Hallmark movie Christmas CEO. The actor and his fiance, Kate Austin, welcomed a son in December. Pic credit: Crown Media

Hallmark star Paul Greene is enjoying his second time around as a father. The Canadian actor recently shared photos of his son Austin, wishing him a happy “one-month” birthday.

Greene and his fiancé, Kate Austin, welcomed their son on December 12 after a tense few weeks. Little Austin was due on November 25, but kept his parents waiting. Greene told People magazine the baby arrived after a “four-day” marathon.

“We are in baby heaven over here,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

“He is a super healthy little boy, and we are thrilled,” the 47-year-old star wrote.

Greene also has an 18-year-old son, Olivier, with ex-wife Angi Greene Fletcher.

Paul Greene is a natural dad

In an interview with People magazine, the actor said he loves being a parent.

“It teaches me to be kind and patient, and is a total learning experience, which keeps me young,” he shared. “I was born to be a dad.”

Greene has appeared in several Hallmark Channel movies, including Christmas CEO, which aired in November. He also plays Dr. Carson Shepherd on the show When Calls the Heart.

Though Greene did not appear in any previews for the season, he has hinted to fans that his character will stay on the show.

In Season 8, his character was trying to decide whether to stay in the town of Hope Valley and propose to Faith (played by Andrea Brooks), who works in his clinic, or accept a fellowship to Johns Hopkins University and follow his dreams of becoming a surgeon.

In an interview on the Bubbly Sesh podcast, Greene said anything could happen.

“A lot can happen in the off-season,” he said. “There’s a big-time jump in between seasons. Faith’s character became a doctor in the off-season. There’s so much that can happen.”

Baby number 2

According to Greene’s Instagram, he and his family are living in a “baby bubble,” staying at their cabin on Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains.

“Loving every minute of it,” he wrote.

Kate Austin is an actress and life strategist studying online for her master’s degree in neuro-linguistic programming.

Greene, who recently recorded an album in Nashville called “Long Way Home,” told People magazine that music is a big part of their lives.

“I sang and played guitar to Kate’s belly while she was pregnant,” he said.

When Calls the Heart Season 9 premieres Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.