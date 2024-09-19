When Calls the Heart spin-off scores surprise Season 2 renewal and it premieres soon

We have some surprising news to report about When Hope Calls.

The When Calls the Heart spin-off is returning to TV screens for Season 2!

When Hope Calls debuted in 2019 on Hallmark.

It moved to GAC Family for a two-part Christmas special in 2021 and has been in limbo since then.

Thankfully, Deadline has confirmed that the next chapter will begin filming later this month.

It will be a fast turnaround because the season is tentatively set to premiere in January 2025.

The When Hope Calls Season 2 cast includes Cindy Busby (as Nora), Christopher Russell (Constable Mountie Michael), Nick Bateman (Wyatt), Wendy Crewson (Tess Stewart), Hanneke Talbot (Maggie Parsons), Morgan Kohan (Lillian Walsh), and Ryan-James Hatanaka (Mountie Gabriel).

Will Morgan Kohan be a series regular on When Hope Calls Season 2?

Eight new episodes have been ordered for the show, which is expected to introduce new characters during Season 2.

Kohan will be pulling double duty due to her commitments with The CW’s Sullivan’s Crossing, which is shooting its third season through the end of the year.

That could mean we’ll see less of Lillian Walsh during the sophomore run because Kohan is number one on the call sheet for Sullivan’s Crossing.

It will be interesting to check back in with the When Hope Calls characters because it’s been a long time since we’ve had fresh episodes.

Could Lori Loughlin return to When Hope Calls?

It’s unclear at this stage if Lori Loughlin, who reprised her WCTH role as Abigail Stanton, is set to make any cameos during the sophomore season.

Lori was a pivotal part of the WCTH ensemble until she was fired from Hallmark for her part in the college admissions scandal.

But GAC Family opened its doors to the beloved actress following her prison stint, and she is now appearing in the network’s slate of movies, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to close a deal for her to return to When Hope Calls.

Then again, it’s possible she could be in the running for a return to WCTH.

Rumors have swirled over the last year that this could be in the works, but we’ll need to wait for Hallmark’s official confirmation.

As for WCTH, the hit Hallmark drama’s 12th season is in production ahead of a 2025 premiere.

Season 11, which recently wrapped, ended with cliffhangers galore.

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) learned a shocking revelation about her late husband, Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing).

When Hope Calls Season 2 is expected to premiere on GAC Family in January 2025.