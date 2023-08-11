When Calls the Heart sneak peek: Rosemary’s baby, Henry’s trial, and the hot springs

Buckle up Hearties because we’re in for another great episode of Season 10 this Sunday.

As the title suggests, Season 10 Episode 3, Oh, Baby, will focus on Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and her baby’s pending arrival.

However, it doesn’t seem that this is the episode that Rosemary will actually have her baby — though we could be wrong. At the very least, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) will be there for her best friend.

Oh, Baby’s logline reads, “Tourists start arriving, including the St. Johns, who may prove to be trouble for Bill; Elizabeth rallies all of Rosemary’s friends to plan the perfect baby shower.”

Not only will we see Rosemary’s baby shower come together, but the sneak peek for the new episode shows Rosemary and Lee (Kavan Smith) getting ready for their baby’s arrival by setting up a nursery upstairs.

Of course, Rosemary’s theatrics are in full swing, but we’re certain she’ll be a great mother when the time comes.

What will happen with Henry Gowen?

Episode 2 showed us that Henry (Martin Cummins) is not doing so hot.

Although Hope Valley as a whole has forgiven him for his past, it doesn’t look like he’s ready to forgive himself yet. In fact, he’s so distressed and distracted by his past that we saw him nearly make a fool of himself in front of the judge in charge of his case.

While Bill (Jack Wagner) is doing his best to get Henry a deal, it doesn’t seem that Henry is interested in the slightest.

We saw this when he pled guilty instead of not guilty — altering the entire trajectory of his case.

However, Lucas (Chris McNally) may be able to step in and save the day — will this saloon keeper be able to save Henry, or is Henry destined for his prison sentence? Only time will tell for this Hope Valley resident.

Hope Valley’s hot springs become a tourist attraction

The hot springs may be just the thing to save Hope Valley from economic ruin, much to Bill Avery’s displeasure.

Though he tried to keep the springs to himself, it didn’t take long for all the residents of Hope Valley to learn about his secret trips to the springs. Plus, Rosemary saw the hope in Hope Springs in that it could be a tourist attraction.

Rosemary quickly puts this plan into action, as we saw her cover story in the newspaper highlighting the hot springs, much to Bill’s disappointment. His secret is out, and the tourists are in.

Oh, Baby will show tourists beginning to arrive for the hot springs, and the logline teases that one family, in particular, may be trouble for Bill. Will he get to keep enjoying the hot springs by himself, give up, or will Bill learn to share? Only time will tell!

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark.