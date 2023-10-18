When Calls the Heart showrunner shares Season 11 hints following Season 10 finale

Season 10 of When Calls the Heart ended on a major cliffhanger, and fans are already ready for the next season.

Unfortunately, Hearties have to wait until 2024 to watch what happens next, but showrunner Lindsay Sturman recently revealed some of what fans can expect next season.

Of course, many questions remain after Season 10, including new romance possibilities, trouble in Hope Valley, and more.

There were some interesting teases as well, such as a possible return of Abigail Stanton (Lori Loughlin) and a possible departure of Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally).

Fortunately, Sturman shed some light on these events in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Let’s take a look at what we can expect next season.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for When Calls the Heart Season 10.

Is Chris McNally leaving When Calls the Heart?

Ever since it was revealed that Lucas was running for governor and Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) called off their marriage, fans have been concerned that Chris McNally may be leaving When Calls the Heart.

Fortunately, he’s here to stay.

Sturman revealed that while things are changing, Lucas is a big part of Season 11 and won’t be going anywhere.

“We can assure everyone that Lucas is back for season 11. He’s a huge part of Hope Valley and always will be. But there’s definitely a cliffhanger and a few mysteries packed in there, and it will all be revealed next season,” Sturman advised.

Will Elizabeth and Nathan get together?

Another thing fans want to know is whether or not there will be another shot at romance between Elizabeth and Nathan (Kevin McGarry).

Of course, Sturman can’t tell us exactly what will happen without giving spoilers, but Sturman did advise that the two are great friends, and so they share a lot of their lives together.

“They are friends, and good friends have frank talks with each other. Additionally, Elizabeth is still processing everything that happened with her engagement, which was an echo of processing all the loss that followed her first wedding. Elizabeth and Nathan have each found their way back to that spot, which hearties know is significant from their past. They’re confused, and in a stew of emotion, but when Bill comes rushing in, all of their energy is focused on Lucas.”

Is Abigail returning to When Calls the Heart?

Viewers saw Henry Gowan (Martin Cummins) finally work up the courage to visit Abigail, who was one of the first people in Hope Valley to forgive him for his past.

That said, fans want to know if Abigail will be back, but there has been no word on whether or not she’ll be returning to Hope Valley. Plus, if she does come back, there’s no guarantee that Lori Loughlin will continue the role.

However, fans can expect some changes from Henry next season, as Sturman revealed, “Henry is a complicated character. Maybe one of the most complicated in Hope Valley (and on TV). His search for redemption and peace is leading him to a better place, and everything else remains to be seen. For him, Abigail was the first to forgive him, and there has been a spiritual connection he has felt with her ever since.”

What else can fans look forward to in Season 11?

Aside from more Lucas, fans can look forward to some storylines surrounding other characters as well.

Hickam (Ben Rosenbaum) and Mei (Amanda Wong) have finally admitted their feelings for each other, so we can look forward to seeing more of their potential romance next season.

As far as romance goes, we’ll also get to see if things work out between Bill (Jack Wagner) and Madeleine (Stefanie von Pfetten) or if Bill gets another chance at romance.

Plus, the next season has some surprises in store for Faith (Andrea Brooks) and Fiona (Kayla Wallace).

To read the entire interview with Lindsay Sturman, click here.

When Calls the Heart is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-10 are available for streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.