Is Chris McNally leaving When Calls the Heart?

Sunday night’s episode of When Calls the Heart answered many questions but also asked a few more.

We saw Lucas (Chris McNally) stand up to the Governor and Montague (Benjamin Wilkinson) and that seemed to fix the problems Hope Valley was facing — for now.

In the sneak peek preview for the next episode of When Calls the Heart, we saw Lucas announce that he was running for governor.

That asked the question of whether or not Chris McNally as Lucas would be staying in Hope Valley or leaving for the big city.

Right now, there is no confirmation as to whether or not Chris McNally is leaving When Calls the Heart, though it makes sense that people are worried that he is.

Plus, other things surrounding Lucas’s character remain up in the air.

Will Elizabeth still marry Lucas?

The last few episodes have shown us that Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) still seems to have some feelings for Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and seems to be having doubts about her marriage to Lucas.

Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) asked Elizabeth if she was having doubts, but Elizabeth denied having any. However, Henry (Martin Cummins) seems to know otherwise, as he approached Elizabeth in Episode 9 to give her some advice.

Elizabeth seems insistent that she has no doubts about marrying Lucas, but does she really love him, or does she just think he’s the safe choice? The only way to find out is to keep watching.

Will Elizabeth and Lucas leave Hope Valley?

If Lucas wins his election as governor, that would create some big changes surrounding the show and Hope Valley.

First, Lucas would have to move away to be governor, something that Elizabeth isn’t sure she wants to do. However, she notes in the preview for next week that this is “bigger than me.”

Given Lucas’s live radio broadcast where he stood up to the Governor, it seems that there is a strong likelihood that he could get elected, especially if he promises to save all the valley towns’ water supplies.

It seems unlikely that Elizabeth would be willing to leave Hope Valley since she set her life up there and has all of her friends in the town, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens if Lucas wins the race for governor.

All this still begs the question of whether or not Elizabeth will end up marrying Lucas, which seems questionable at this point. With only two episodes left in Season 10, the answers will be here before we know it.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark.