When Calls the Heart recap: A surprise for Rosemary and new arrivals

In this episode of When Calls the Heart, Rosemary will keep things simple — so she says.

The Hearties were welcomed to Hope Valley along with tourists during Episode 3, much to Bill Avery’s (Jack Wagner) displeasure.

We open with Bill being a bit disgruntled about the tourists in Hope Valley, especially when a beautiful woman, Madeline St. John, and her son, Jamie, block the horse hitch with their car, and he’s forced to go to the stable.

Nevertheless, whether babies or hot springs, things are changing in Hope Valley.

Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and Faith (Andrea Brooks) are still on rocky terms, with Nathan attempting to be Faith’s new escort after being stopped by a bandit on the road.

Fortunately, Faith can devise a compromise for Nathan, and the two go their separate ways.

Will everyone go along with the changes? Can Rosemary really keep things simple?

Let’s take a look at how Episode 3, Oh, Baby, of the Hallmark original, played out.

Elizabeth takes on Rosemary’s baby shower

It doesn’t take long for Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) to let Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) know she has plans for her baby shower.

However, Elizabeth and the other ladies in town have already taken care of it, as Rosemary thinks her baby shower is in a week, while the ladies have already planned their own baby shower for the theater queen.

Elizabeth vows to keep Rosemary busy in the meantime, and she definitely has her work cut out for her, but that won’t stop her from doing her best. Fortunately, she does get Rosemary relaxed at the salon — at least for the moment.

All while Rosemary was enjoying her relaxing temple massage, decorations were being brought for her real baby shower, but fortunately, Rosemary remained none the wiser.

Fortunately, they can keep Rosemary busy at the salon until it’s time for her baby shower, and she receives a “perfect” and welcome surprise from the women in Hope Valley.

Tourists cause trouble in Hope Valley

Are the tourists really causing trouble, or is it just something new?

If you’re Henry Gowen (Martin Cummins), it’s definitely an issue when the tourists’ kids don’t leave him alone. Although, he was left with a nice departure — a well-wish that his prison sentence won’t be too long.

Jamie comes back to haunt Bill later on when Bill is going to survey the students working on a project at the new hot springs, where the kids are trying to determine where the hot water is coming from.

Jamie says it could be a fissure, which they seem to confirm with some underwater diving. Still, Jamie gets into a contest with Allie about which one of their schools is the best.

Fortunately, it looks like Jamie will get along with the kids eventually, and it seems like Jamie and his mom are taking quite a liking to Hope Valley.

What else is happening in Hope Valley?

Lucas (Chris McNally) is taking matters into his own hands regarding the now-destroyed mine. Maybe he can make headway with Jermone (Dean Paul Gibson) and work things out so that Henry suffers a less severe sentence. Of course, this happens with a bit of blackmail from Lucas, who has information that can turn the tables on Jerome.

Did we say Nathan and Faith came to a compromise about Faith’s safety? We really meant that Nathan decided she needed a police escort, so the two would spend much time together on the road anyway. However, the bandit was still elusive as ever, with Scout the dog only finding a squirrel.

For now, it doesn’t look like Henry is going to prison just yet, or maybe ever, since the charges were dropped.

However, not everything is as it seems in Hope Valley. As viewers watched Madeline on the phone ask if someone was sure, it appeared this mysterious woman might be bringing some trouble to the valley.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next in Hope Valley!

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark.