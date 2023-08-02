When Calls the Heart celebrates its 100th episode: Lucas meets Elizabeth’s family

When Calls the Heart will celebrate its 100th episode during Season 10, and that 100th episode is coming up sooner rather than later: it airs on Sunday!

Hearties have followed the show through thick and thin, as many changes have taken place throughout the years.

Airing for almost 10 years now, it’s exciting to see the show progressing so far since a lot of shows don’t make it to 100 episodes.

In an exclusive release, Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming at Hallmark Media, said, “If there’s anything we can take away from the success of ‘When Calls the Heart,’ it’s that the stories we’re telling about these characters and their lives, resonate and matter deeply to so many of our viewers.”

“Reaching the 100-episode milestone is cause for celebration and is a testament to the heartwarming content we’re committed to bringing our viewers each week.”

“Producing 100 episodes is a great achievement and a tremendous honor. It makes us so proud to do what we do and proves there is a place for this kind of storytelling on television,” remarked Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President of Development and Programming at Hallmark Media.

Let’s take a look at the 100th episode and what’s to come to Hope Valley for this incredible accomplishment!

Lucas gets to meet Elizabeth’s family

The wedding planning is in full swing for Lucas and Elizabeth, and that means that Elizabeth’s family is coming to town to see her get married once more.

Lucas gets off to s a somewhat rocky start with Elizabeth’s aunt, but that was to be expected.

The preview also teases that Lucas will receive an offer that’s hard to pass up: a job within Elizabeth’s father’s company.

Will he decline the job to stay in Hope Valley, or will Elizabeth and Lucas head back to the big city?

Will Elizabeth and Lucas leave Hope Valley?

We’re going to assume that Elizabeth and Lucas are going to stay put in Hope Valley since Elizabeth has clearly set her roots down there, and we have a whole season of the show coming up.

Although Lucas is used to traveling, it seems that he might sway to set his roots down in Hope Valley. After all, he’s already been there for quite some time, and it would make sense to stick around now that he’s a staple of the community.

Honestly, we just can’t see Elizabeth leaving the valley after everything she has been through and how her community has supported her. It may be a tempting offer, but we bet that Elizabeth, at the very least, will remain in Hope Valley.

When Calls the Heart’s 100th episode airs Sunday, August 6, at 9/8c on Hallmark.