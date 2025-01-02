Wheel of Fortune viewers complain after ‘easy’ bonus round miss: ‘Terrible way to end the year’

Wheel of Fortune viewers called out a contestant for not finishing the year with a bang.

Elizabeth Caprini from Imperial Beach, California, was one of three contestants on the December 31, 2024 episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Elizabeth’s efforts throughout the game earned her a spot in the bonus round, giving her a chance to add to her $13,200 winnings.

She joined host Ryan Seacrest at the mini wheel, spinning and landing on the letter “C” card.

Ryan revealed that Elizabeth chose the “Phrase” category as hostess Vanna White unveiled the customary consonants R, S, T, L, N, and the vowel E.

Elizabeth then chose her remaining letters, opting for C, M, F, and A.

Her options left her with a puzzle that read, “_ _ S T / F _ R / _ _ _.”

A Wheel of Fortune contestant came up short in the last bonus round of 2024

With 10 seconds on the clock, Elizabeth began sounding out possible puzzle solutions on Wheel of Fortune.

Off the bat, Elizabeth sounded confident in her guess, “Best For You,” but it wasn’t correct.

Elizabeth got caught up believing “Best” was the first word and couldn’t find the correct solution, “Just For You.”

Her segment was uploaded to Wheel of Fortune’s YouTube channel in a video that asked in the caption, “Did Elizabeth’s bestie [bring] her the good luck she needed for this tough Bonus Round puzzle?!”

Wheel watchers express frustration over Elizabeth’s loss

In the video’s comments section, Wheel of Fortune viewers expressed their dismay that Elizabeth couldn’t end the year on a good note with a big win.

Several commenters groaned about Elizabeth’s loss, complaining about her losing the last bonus round of 2024.

One critic expressed frustration, commenting, “Another easy bonus round puzzle unsolved. So frustrating as a viewer. There’s been so many the last 2 seasons.”

@BrakusJPSGameShows called Elizabeth’s bonus round puzzle a “gimme,” pointing out that she got hung up on the word “Best” as the first word of the puzzle.

Another YouTube user called Elizabeth’s bonus round an “easy” one, claiming they guessed the correct solution before hearing Elizabeth’s extra consonant and vowel choices.

Others called Elizabeth’s puzzle a “terrible” and “bad” way to end the year with a loss.

Wheel of Fortune fans weigh in. Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/YouTube

Elizabeth lost the bonus round but made out elsewhere

Unfortunately for Elizabeth, her loss was big — she lost out on winning a new Mercedes-Benz.

Still, Elizabeth walked away $13,200 richer.

It also appears that the experience of meeting Ryan Seacrest was a consolation prize.

When a YouTube user commented that Elizabeth was “into” Ryan, Elizabeth replied, hinting that she has the hots for the Wheel of Fortune host.

“Maybe I was 😉,” she teased.

A fan and Wheel contestant interact. Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/YouTube

All in all, Elizabeth enjoyed her time on Wheel of Fortune, which she made clear to Wheel of Fortune viewers.

In another comment on the YouTube video, she wrote, “Can’t win all the time! But I sure had fun!!”