Ryan Seacrest recalls Dick Clark’s remark about hosting NYE: ‘You haven’t earned this yet’

Ryan Seacrest is reflecting on the time he spent with Dick Clark.

Since 2005, Ryan has been hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square in New York City.

After his predecessor, Dick Clark, suffered a stroke, Ryan filled in for the legendary host and was named the permanent host of the annual soiree in 2007.

Before Dick’s death in 2012, he and Ryan shared some special moments together, and now, Ryan is reminiscing about working with the TV legend.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Ryan opened up about his first time working with Dick Clark.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I would be outside, he’d be in the studio, and then about 12:20 a.m., I would come inside next to him and take over from there,” Ryan told the publication.

Dick teased that Ryan hadn’t ‘earned’ his hosting gig

“And he would say, ‘It wasn’t cold enough for you. I want it to be windier next year for you. You haven’t earned this yet, young man.’ He would joke around about things like that,” Ryan added.

In addition to the words they exchanged backstage, Ryan shared that Dick made him feel welcome in other ways.

That included writing Ryan a handwritten letter each year, which he says was a way of “sort of thanking me for being here and what it meant to him. And those are special.”

Ryan Seacrest shares behind-the-scenes footage from Times Square

Since taking the reins at New Year’s Rockin’ Eve two decades ago, Ryan has gotten his yearly workload down to a science.

He recently took his fans behind the scenes for a look into his long hours in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

Ryan took to Instagram to share some of the footage in his Story, also participating in a Q&A.

At around 1:00 p.m., Ryan arrived in Times Square, showing his followers that streets were beginning to be blocked off for the festivities.

In the video, Ryan was laidback and easygoing, greeting his fans on the street and wishing them a Happy New Year.

For his 20th time hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Ryan shared his lunchbox contents, which he says have changed over the years.

This year, Ryan came ready with a salad (and an extra in case he got hungry on set), some IcyHot for the “aches and pains of running up and down the street,” and some magnesium cream in case he gets any muscle cramps.

Once the celebration slows down a bit, Ryan is ready for a meal around 1:00 a.m.

The 49-year-old shared that he typically craves a cheese pizza or sushi for his after-hours snack.

Despite the large crowds that assemble on the streets every year, Ryan doesn’t feel anxious or claustrophobic. In fact, he describes seeing the horde of people as a moment of excitement.

“It’s such an adrenaline rush to see everybody out here,” he admitted.

Ryan says hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is an ‘honor and a privilege’

Despite the rainy night in New York City, Ryan pulled off his hosting duties without a hitch.

Following the hustle and bustle of New Year’s Eve, Ryan took to Instagram to express his gratitude after hosting the event for the 20th time.

Ryan uploaded a carousel of photos and videos of himself, some of the musical acts for the evening, and the throng of celebrants on New Year’s Eve.

In his caption, Ryan touted the night as an “extra special” one.

“There’s no place like Times Square on New Year’s Eve! This year is extra special for me—20 incredible years counting down to midnight with all of you,” Ryan began.

The Wheel of Fortune host continued, “It’s an honor and a privilege to ring in another year in the heart of the action. Let’s make this year unforgettable!”