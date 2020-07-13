What should I watch on Netflix? 10 new movies and shows just added to the platform (July 2020)

Every month, Netflix has a series of new movies and TV shows that they add to the service for fans.

This is great because it freshens up the streaming giant with new series that fans can enjoy as well as classic favorites that Netflix licenses for a temporary time.

Every month, Monsters & Critics will look at the best movies and series added to Netflix and give our recommendations of the best.

After that, we will list all the new additions to Netflix by date each month so you can keep track of what is coming for your viewing pleasure.

Here is a look at the recent additions for July 2020.

Donnie Brasco (July 1)

Al Pacino and Johnny Depp star in the true story of Joseph Pisone (Depp), an undercover FBI agent who infiltrates the Bonanno crime family in New York City.

Pacino is Lefty Ruggiero, an aging hitman who takes him under his wing and helps him get into the organization. However, the deeper than Pisone goes, the harder it is not to cross the line between agent and criminal.

The movie picked up an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, based on the book by Pistone and Richard Woodley.

Mean Streets (July 1)

It might be time for a new generation of film fans to discover one of Martin Scorsese’s earliest masterpieces.

Scorsese directed Mean Streets in 1973 – a crime drama movie starring Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel.

Keitel is Charlie, an Italian-American in Little Italy who feels responsible for his younger friend, a reckless Johnny Boy (De Niro), who is a gambler who owes money to several loan sharks.

Charlie also works for the mob, specifically his uncle (Cesare Danova). When Johnny Boy gets in too far, both friends find their lives in danger.

Schindler’s List (July 1)

Schindler’s List is one of Steven Spielberg’s most celebrated films, picking up 12 Oscar nominations and winning awards for Best Picture and Best Director.

The movie tells the story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a businessman in German-occupied Poland. He hides Jewish refugees in his factory and then smuggles them out of the country to freedom.

He saved thousands of people, and this movie tells his story.

The Karate Kid (July 1)

For fans who loved Cobra Kai on YouTube Premium, Netflix has the movie that influenced it with The Karate Kid arriving this month.

The film stars Ralph Macchio as Daniel Russo, a new kid in town who is immediately bullied by the karate students at Cobra Kai, a dojo that teaches students a dirty way to win fights.

Daniel then ends up trained by Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) and battles the Cobra Kai in a tournament.

Netflix also added the two sequels to Karate Kid in July.

Warrior Nun (July 2)

Warrior Nun is a Netflix original fantasy show that hit the streaming service on July 2.

In Warrior Nun, based on an American comic book anime series, a group of battle-trained nuns has been protecting Earth from demons for years.

When the leader, imbued with special powers using a “halo” dies, a new girl rises to lead the team. The only problem is that she doesn’t want to lead them and has to understand her fate in the world to become the hero it needs.

The Baby-Sitters Club (July 3)

The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the children’s book series by Ann M. Martin and is a Netflix original series.

The show follows the story from the books, with the first season showing how the girls created their babysitting service. Their friendship and struggles to build their business played out in the first season.

This new Netflix series has received critical acclaim, with great reviews across the board.

The Old Guard (July 10)

Charlize Theron leads the cast in the Netflix thriller movie, The Old Guard.

In The Old Guard, a group of four immortals have been saving lives for centuries but may have finally met their match when a big pharma businessman sets his sights on them to try to steal their powers.

The movie is smart and full of great action and ended with a great scene that sets up a sequel if enough people watch the original.

Spotlight (July 22)

Spotlight hits Netflix in the middle of July – an award-nominated movie from 2015.

The film, directed by Tom McCarthy, tells the story of the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team – a group of investigative journalists. They are trying to break a case of child sex abuse in Boston by Roman Catholic priests.

The movie is based on the 2003 Pulitzer Price winning investigation.

The movie won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Love on the Spectrum (July 22)

Dating series are all the rage right now, and Netflix has a new one coming on July 22 that is unlike any you have ever seen.

In Love on the Spectrum, Netflix offers up a chance for people on the autism spectrum to find love. The series advertises that while people think those on the spectrum are not interested in love; they just have never had the chance to date.

Nine couples take part in this first season.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (July 31)

The second season of the hit fantasy series The Umbrella Academy hits Netflix at the end of July.

The first season saw the estranged siblings trying to stop the apocalypse from happening, without ever knowing that it was one of their own who would end up responsible for it.

The season ended with the world’s destruction, but the good news is that the siblings were spread out in different timeframes due to time travel, and now it is time for them to find each other, reunite, and try to save the world one more time.

Everything added to Netflix in July 2020

Available July 1

#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Deadwind: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Say I Do — Netflix Original

Under the Riccione Sun — Netflix Film

Unsolved Mysteries — Netflix Documentary

July 2

Warrior Nun — Netflix Original

Thiago Ventura: Pokas — Netflix Comedy Special

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 — Netflix Original

Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 — Netflix Original

Desperados — Netflix Film

JU-ON: Origins — Netflix Original

Southern Survival — Netflix Original

July 5

ONLY

July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado *Netflix Documentary

Stateless: Season 1 — Netflix Original

What Is Love? — Netflix Original

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 — Netflix Anime

The Protector: Season 4 — Netflix Original

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club —Netflix Documentary

Down to Earth With Zac Efron — Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — Netflix Family

Dating Around: Brazil — Netflix Original

The Old Guard — Netflix Film

The Twelve — Netflix Original

July 14

The Business of Drugs — Netflix Documentary

On est ensemble (We Are One) — Netflix Documentary

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — Netflix Comedy Special

July 15

Dark Desire *Netflix Original

Gli Infedeli (The Players) — Netflix Film

Skin Decisions: Before and After — Netflix Original

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair — Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking — Netflix Original

MILF — Netflix Film

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — Netflix Original

Cursed — Netflix Original

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — Netflix Family

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — Netflix Original

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — Netflix Comedy Special

Street Food: Latin America — Netflix Documentary

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum — Netflix Documentary

Norsemen: Season 3 — Netflix Original

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs — Netflix Original

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie — Netflix Family

July 24

A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) — Netflix Original

Animal Crackers — Netflix Film

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — Netflix Family

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 — Netflix Film

Ofrenda a la Tormenta — Netflix Film

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Lany — Netflix Documentary

July 29

The Hater — Netflix Film

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — Netflix Original

July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy — Netflix Anime

July 31

Get Even — Netflix Original

Latte and the Magic Waterstone — Netflix Family

Seriously Single — Netflix Film

The Speed Cubers — Netflix Documentary

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — Netflix Original

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — Netflix Original