What should I watch on Netflix? 10 new movies and shows just added to the platform (July 2020)

Every month, Netflix has a series of new movies and TV shows that they add to the service for fans.
This is great because it freshens up the streaming giant with new series that fans can enjoy as well as classic favorites that Netflix licenses for a temporary time.
Every month, Monsters & Critics will look at the best movies and series added to Netflix and give our recommendations of the best.
After that, we will list all the new additions to Netflix by date each month so you can keep track of what is coming for your viewing pleasure.
Here is a look at the recent additions for July 2020.
Donnie Brasco (July 1)
Al Pacino and Johnny Depp star in the true story of Joseph Pisone (Depp), an undercover FBI agent who infiltrates the Bonanno crime family in New York City.
Pacino is Lefty Ruggiero, an aging hitman who takes him under his wing and helps him get into the organization. However, the deeper than Pisone goes, the harder it is not to cross the line between agent and criminal.
The movie picked up an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, based on the book by Pistone and Richard Woodley.
Mean Streets (July 1)
It might be time for a new generation of film fans to discover one of Martin Scorsese’s earliest masterpieces.
Scorsese directed Mean Streets in 1973 – a crime drama movie starring Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel.
Keitel is Charlie, an Italian-American in Little Italy who feels responsible for his younger friend, a reckless Johnny Boy (De Niro), who is a gambler who owes money to several loan sharks.
Charlie also works for the mob, specifically his uncle (Cesare Danova). When Johnny Boy gets in too far, both friends find their lives in danger.
Schindler’s List (July 1)
Schindler’s List is one of Steven Spielberg’s most celebrated films, picking up 12 Oscar nominations and winning awards for Best Picture and Best Director.
The movie tells the story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a businessman in German-occupied Poland. He hides Jewish refugees in his factory and then smuggles them out of the country to freedom.
He saved thousands of people, and this movie tells his story.
The Karate Kid (July 1)
For fans who loved Cobra Kai on YouTube Premium, Netflix has the movie that influenced it with The Karate Kid arriving this month.
The film stars Ralph Macchio as Daniel Russo, a new kid in town who is immediately bullied by the karate students at Cobra Kai, a dojo that teaches students a dirty way to win fights.
Daniel then ends up trained by Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) and battles the Cobra Kai in a tournament.
Netflix also added the two sequels to Karate Kid in July.
Warrior Nun (July 2)
Warrior Nun is a Netflix original fantasy show that hit the streaming service on July 2.
In Warrior Nun, based on an American comic book anime series, a group of battle-trained nuns has been protecting Earth from demons for years.
When the leader, imbued with special powers using a “halo” dies, a new girl rises to lead the team. The only problem is that she doesn’t want to lead them and has to understand her fate in the world to become the hero it needs.
The Baby-Sitters Club (July 3)
The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the children’s book series by Ann M. Martin and is a Netflix original series.
The show follows the story from the books, with the first season showing how the girls created their babysitting service. Their friendship and struggles to build their business played out in the first season.
This new Netflix series has received critical acclaim, with great reviews across the board.
The Old Guard (July 10)
Charlize Theron leads the cast in the Netflix thriller movie, The Old Guard.
In The Old Guard, a group of four immortals have been saving lives for centuries but may have finally met their match when a big pharma businessman sets his sights on them to try to steal their powers.
The movie is smart and full of great action and ended with a great scene that sets up a sequel if enough people watch the original.
Spotlight (July 22)
Spotlight hits Netflix in the middle of July – an award-nominated movie from 2015.
The film, directed by Tom McCarthy, tells the story of the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team – a group of investigative journalists. They are trying to break a case of child sex abuse in Boston by Roman Catholic priests.
The movie is based on the 2003 Pulitzer Price winning investigation.
The movie won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
Love on the Spectrum (July 22)
Dating series are all the rage right now, and Netflix has a new one coming on July 22 that is unlike any you have ever seen.
In Love on the Spectrum, Netflix offers up a chance for people on the autism spectrum to find love. The series advertises that while people think those on the spectrum are not interested in love; they just have never had the chance to date.
Nine couples take part in this first season.
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (July 31)
The second season of the hit fantasy series The Umbrella Academy hits Netflix at the end of July.
The first season saw the estranged siblings trying to stop the apocalypse from happening, without ever knowing that it was one of their own who would end up responsible for it.
The season ended with the world’s destruction, but the good news is that the siblings were spread out in different timeframes due to time travel, and now it is time for them to find each other, reunite, and try to save the world one more time.
Everything added to Netflix in July 2020
Available July 1
#AnneFrank: Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler’s List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil’s Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 *Netflix Family
Deadwind: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Say I Do — Netflix Original
Under the Riccione Sun — Netflix Film
Unsolved Mysteries — Netflix Documentary
July 2
Warrior Nun — Netflix Original
Thiago Ventura: Pokas — Netflix Comedy Special
July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 — Netflix Original
Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 — Netflix Original
Desperados — Netflix Film
JU-ON: Origins — Netflix Original
Southern Survival — Netflix Original
July 5
ONLY
July 7
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado *Netflix Documentary
Stateless: Season 1 — Netflix Original
What Is Love? — Netflix Original
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020 — Netflix Anime
The Protector: Season 4 — Netflix Original
July 10
The Claudia Kishi Club —Netflix Documentary
Down to Earth With Zac Efron — Netflix Original
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — Netflix Family
Dating Around: Brazil — Netflix Original
The Old Guard — Netflix Film
The Twelve — Netflix Original
July 14
The Business of Drugs — Netflix Documentary
On est ensemble (We Are One) — Netflix Documentary
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — Netflix Comedy Special
July 15
Dark Desire *Netflix Original
Gli Infedeli (The Players) — Netflix Film
Skin Decisions: Before and After — Netflix Original
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
July 16
Fatal Affair — Netflix Film
Indian Matchmaking — Netflix Original
MILF — Netflix Film
Pride and Prejudice (2005)
July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — Netflix Original
Cursed — Netflix Original
Funan
July 18
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
July 19
The Last Dance
July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — Netflix Family
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — Netflix Original
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — Netflix Comedy Special
Street Food: Latin America — Netflix Documentary
July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — Netflix Documentary
Love on the Spectrum — Netflix Documentary
Norsemen: Season 3 — Netflix Original
The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
Signs — Netflix Original
Spotlight
July 23
The Larva Island Movie — Netflix Family
July 24
A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) — Netflix Original
Animal Crackers — Netflix Film
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — Netflix Family
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 — Netflix Film
Ofrenda a la Tormenta — Netflix Film
July 26
Banana Split
Shameless: Season 10
July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Lany — Netflix Documentary
July 29
The Hater — Netflix Film
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — Netflix Original
July 30
Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy — Netflix Anime
July 31
Get Even — Netflix Original
Latte and the Magic Waterstone — Netflix Family
Seriously Single — Netflix Film
The Speed Cubers — Netflix Documentary
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — Netflix Original
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — Netflix Original