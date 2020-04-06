Westworld Season 3 Episode 4 songs: What was on the soundtrack?

In the latest episode of Westworld, Dolores displayed how she keeps on playing a master game of chess while everyone else is still learning checkers.

By the end of the episode titled “The Mother of Exiles.” everyone was blown out their seats as her plan was revealed — and this is just the fourth episode.

With all the mayhem and mind games being played out by Dolores, Westworld season 3 continues its extraordinary tradition of giving us killer song covers such as the Guns N’ Roses track “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

And some viewers might be wondering what tracks they recognized from last night’s episode.

Well, here is everything to know about the songs from Westworld Season 3, Episode 4, “The Mother of Exiles.”

The song covers from Westworld Season 3, Episode 4, “The Mother of Exiles”

As of now, there are two major covers identified from the latest episode of Westworld.

The first one is Bjork’s chilling track Hunter from the 1997 album Homogenic. This speaks lengths to the song’s timeless feel, with it being over two decades in age and still remaining a song other bands and television shows use as inspiration.

Also, viewers should check out 30 Seconds To Mars rendition of the same track — which is just as goosebump giving as the original.

The cover by Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi occurs in the scene where Maeve is meeting with Serac at a bar in Singapore, and the track is only played briefly in the opening moments of their exchange.

The MVP cover of the night, hands down, went to Ramin Djawadi’s magnificent orchestrated cover of The Weeknd’s seductive track “Wicked Games.”

The scene involved a sex club where high profile rich men can buy women, and then a fight breaks out between Dolores, security guards, and Luke Hemsworth’s Ashley Stubbs.

The cover takes a song that is a slow-jam and a stereotypical “baby maker” track and gives it an epic cinematical flavor. Honestly, it might be Djawadi’s best cover to date.

Where can viewers find the Westworld cover of The Weeknd’s “Wicked Games?”

As of right now, the cover of Bjork’s track’s “Hunter” does not seem to be available online. But the original version from 1997 can be heard here.

That said, the symphonic version of The Weeknd’s “Wicked Games” is currently on YouTube and can be heard in the video below. And it’s an incredible retooling of an already classic song.

Westworld Season 3 continues to prove its worth with amazing compositions of famous tracks and storytelling, and as long as Djawadi keeps making these masterful covers, viewers will be begging for more.

Westworld Season 3 airs Sundays at 9/8c.