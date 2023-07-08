Wendy Seager makes Chicago Fire better

Lieutenant Wendy Seager from the Office of Fire Investigation has been a great addition to the show.

The character seemed to have eyes for Lieutenant Kelly Severide, but he was deeply involved with Stella Kidd.

Despite that relationship, the chemistry and tension between Seager and Severide worked very well.

And anytime Seager popped up in an episode, it was a heavy hint that Severide would get to investigate arson cases.

Severide was always at his best when he got to put on his detective hat. The show will sorely miss it if the character is permanently gone.

Taylor Kinney, the actor who plays Severide, has been on a leave of absence for a long while. But Chicago Fire fans hope he returns for Season 12.

Andy Allo as Wendy Seager on Chicago Fire

Actress Andy Allo has been a great addition to the Chicago Fire cast. She first surfaced in Season 8 and played an important part in several episodes.

She returned for Chicago Fire Season 10, working with Severide on intense cases.

And in Season 11, Andy popped up again to participate in some spicy storylines.

So far, Andy has appeared in 14 episodes, and with the chemistry she shared with Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd), the writers should explore that more in Season 12.

A fun scene is shared in the clip below, where Kidd and Seager teamed up to prank new the new firefighter. Not only was it funny, but it broke the tension between the ladies over Severide.

A delay is taking place until new episodes of Chicago Fire arrive on NBC.

A Writers Strike has halted production on most scripted dramas, including Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.

This means fans may need to rely on streaming older episodes until everyone can return to work.

Very soon, a SAG strike may also happen, with the stars of the One Chicago shows all heading to the picket lines.

If the writers and cast members strike, it could be months until new episodes are filmed.

And for Chicago Fire fans who didn’t already know, Andy Allo is also a singer. Her performance at a Los Angeles Dodgers game is shared below.

