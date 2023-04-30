Wednesday Season 2: Everything we know about the Netflix series

Wednesday is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, with 50 million households tuning in in the first week.

Within a month of its release, it became the second-most watched English-language Netflix series.

It’s a no-brainer that Netflix renewed the Jenna Ortega-led series for Season 2.

The first season featured eight episodes and received two Golden Globe nominations: Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Ortega.

The series is about Wednesday Addams, played by Ortega, who attempts to solve a monster mystery at her new school.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here is everything we know about what fans can expect in Season 2 of the Netflix hit series.

Jenna Ortega reveals what fans can expect in Season 2 of Wednesday

Netflix greenlit the series to come back in January with an announcement video promising viewers more “torture.”

More torture is coming. Lucky you. pic.twitter.com/t11LptFk7e — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) January 6, 2023

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, Ortega said, “[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody,” she said, continuing:

“Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.”

The actress will also serve as an executive producer in the next season.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month, the 20-year-old actress told the host that they want more horror and less romance in Season 2.

“I think we want to up the horror aspect a little bit and then get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual.”

Who is returning for Wednesday Season 2?

Aside from Ortega, Emma Myers who plays Enid, Tyler (Hunter Doohan), and Bianca (Joy Sunday) are all expected to return.

The other members of the Addams family are returning and will have a bigger role in Season 2.

In an interview with TV Line, co-creator Miles Millar gushed about the actors shining in their roles and gave a special shoutout to Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Wednesday’s mother.

“Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

Millar also acknowledged that the series will continue to focus on Wednesday but will feature the family in episodes of Season 2.

Wednesday Season 2 shouldn’t be expected until 2024 as production will likely take at least six months following the renewal announcement.