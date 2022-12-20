Wednesday star Jenna Ortega shows off drastic hair change

Jenna Ortega is stunning in this black-and-white ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Ever since Wednesday dropped on Netflix, Jenna Ortega’s popularity has been on a meteoric rise.

The 20-year-old actor isn’t new to Hollywood. In fact, she has 42 credits to her name already, with four more projects in the works. However, it seems that Netflix viewers can’t get enough of Wednesday and the woman behind her, launching her quickly to superstardom.

So much so that Jenna’s Instagram account has grown exponentially, with the young star adding more than 20 million new followers in just the past 30 days. This has literally tripled the size of her account despite Jenna not being a prolific poster.

However, on Saturday, the Yes Day actress treated fans to a rare and stunning photo set that has already racked up more than 13 million likes from Jenna’s more than 30 million followers.

In it, the goth icon kept to her familiar black ensemble with a white collar as she wore a sheer black blouse with a black bra underneath. The blouse featured a white collar and cuffs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jenna paired that with sheer pants that gave a good view of the black briefs underneath. The outfit wasn’t complete without a belt and Jenna made sure to add quite the statement piece in that department. She went with a lace-up metal corset with lock and key made by Dolce & Gabbana that we were able to find only on a resale site for a whopping $12,999.

Jenna Ortega shows off shorter, lighter hair

Jenna Ortega’s jaw-dropping look made its debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and did not disappoint.

In addition to the sheer black with a white collar look, Jenna debuted new and very edgy hair made possible by hairstylist Dave Stanwell.

Jenna’s long, dark tresses were cut into a chin-length shag that features whispy bangs and textured edges. And instead of dark Wednesday hair, the young superstar went a bit lighter, staying brunette but adding some red to the mix for a head-turning auburn look.

During her time on the late-night show, Jenna shared a few secrets about filming Wednesday, including the fact that her now-viral dance to the tune of Goo Goo Much by The Cramps was incredibly last minute as she just didn’t have time to choreograph the dance.

Jenna Ortega is a spokesperson for Neutrogena

Jenna Ortega has been keeping busy with plenty of acting projects, including the blockbuster series Wednesday, which has shot her to fame despite having been an actor for years.

Now that she’s busier than ever promoting the show, it’s hard to imagine how she makes time for anything else. However, Jenna still manages to make time for her commitments in the beauty industry, including her role as a Neutrogena spokesperson.

It turns out that Jenna is a big fan of the brand’s Hydro Boost Plumping Waterproof Mascara, as seen in the photo above. And also, to our delight, she was blessed with natural freckles, which she has previously talked about learning to love.

Season 1 of Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.