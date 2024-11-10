Wayne Brady tempts Let’s Make a Deal contestant in ‘tense’ game: ‘That’s all on you’

Wayne Brady is known for trying to sway contestants during the popular game show Let’s Make a Deal.

In a recent episode, the host called down two contestants to the stage to try to win some significant money.

One of them was Brenda, a school teacher. The other was Scotty, a retired undercover officer dressed in a cop costume with Zonks.

They could win $10,000 through the high-stakes game of choice and chance, “Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner.”

During the segment, model Tiffany Coyne appeared on stage behind a row of eight numbered cards.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Wayne explained to the contestants that six cards had letters behind them for the word “Winner,” but two cards had the dreaded Zonks.

Wayne told a contestant, ‘That’s all on you’ during a big game moment

Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady asked the contestants to take turns choosing numbers displayed on eight cards on stage.

The objective was to continue to choose cards with letters behind them, not the Zonks.

If either contestant selected one of the Zonk cards, their time playing the game ended. The other contestant could remain on stage and continue choosing cards.

“You pick a letter, you stay in the game. You pick a Zonk, you are eliminated,” Wayne told them.

Scotty started things off by choosing the card with the “N” behind it, while Brenda selected the card with the “I” behind it.

Wayne paused things there, offering Scotty $500 to walk away, but the retired detective wasn’t having it.

“Wayne, I’m from New York. I don’t know how to walk,” Scotty told the host before choosing No. 2 and revealing the “R.”

“How you doing?” Scotty said in a thick New York accent, with Brady laughing at him.

Brenda also turned down Wayne’s offer of $500 and chose No. 7, revealing the first of two Zonks. The host told her she won $50 and could return to her seat.

Scotty continued playing and rejected the host’s offers despite the increasing amounts of money Wayne told him.

“Run away, walk away, skip away, prance away, jaunt away, jump away,” the host said.

Scotty refused it and chose another of the letters for “WINNER.”

With two cards left to choose from, one featuring a Zonk and the other the final letter, Wayne offered Scotty $3,000 to walk away.

He hesitated as he started to choose No. 4 but then selected the No. 3 card. At that moment, Wayne increased his cash offer again—this time, it was $4,000.

“I’m offering you four grand. If you get Zonked, you leave with nothing. But how often do you get to get this close to ten? That’s all on you,” Wayne told Scotty.

After considering his options, the contestant rejected Wayne’s final offer. It was the right move, as he chose the right card to complete the game, winning $10,000.

Fans reacted to Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner game

In the comments section, fans shared their thoughts about the game, claiming it was “tense” and “comedic.”

“WOW! Such a great comedic and intense win. I laughed so hard watching this guy Scotty banter with Wayne Brady. Hilarious!” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter said, “That was actually, pretty tense! Nice Win!!”

“Holy Toledo he just hit the jackpot!!” a commenter said.

Another mentioned his final card number selection when he started to say four but switched to three at the last moment.

“Fooooo-Three!” the commenter wrote.

Pic credit: @letsmakeadeal/YouTube

The recent Let’s Make a Deal highlight arrived days after another crazy, random highlight moment occurred on stage.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about a contestant’s savage remark on stage. During a game featuring three contestants, one made a surprising remark toward another contestant who had to make a choice that would impact which prize she won.

It was enough to get Wayne and the audience members laughing. The host even gave the woman a high-five on stage for delivering such a quick and funny comment in the high-stakes moment.