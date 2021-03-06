WandaVision: What are Monica Rambeau’s powers in season finale?

Monica Rambeau has powers in WandaVision. Pic credit: Marvel

One of the things that WandaVision did in its season on Disney+ was serve as an origin story for Monica Rambeau.

Monica was introduced originally as a little girl in the Captain Marvel movie and is now an adult, one who was snapped out of existence only to return in the Blip during Avengers: Endgame.

Since WandaVision takes place only weeks after the end of Avengers: Endgame, people are still trying to find their ways after returning to the world.

For Monica, that is the discovery of her new place in the world. S.W.O.R.D., which she built with her mother, grounded her and won’t allow her to return to outer space, but by the end of WandaVision, she now has powers that might not let them stop her.

WandaVision: What are Monica Rambeau’s powers?

Monica Rambeau has mostly the same powers as she does in Marvel Comics.

She gained her powers thanks to a couple of things. One is the magic of Wanda Maximoff because Darcey said that every time Monica passed through the barrier, it rearranged her molecular structure.

Second, something allowed her to originally pass through the barrier. Whether this is something from the Blip, something that Monica might have gotten from being around Captain Marvel as a child, or something she was born with, she was already special before ever entering Westview.

Monica Rambeau’s powers is basically the ability to transform herself into any form of energy in existence.

When Hayward started shooting at Wanda and then continued to fire at Monica when she raced in to save her, Monica transformed her body into another form of energy, which slowed and stopped the bullets.

In the comics, she can fly using forms of her energy wavelengths. She can alter her appearance, as was shown in the WandaVision finale. She has superhuman speed, can turn invisible, become intangible, absorb energy, and shoot energy blasts.

There is no limit to her powers of energy control, and at one time in the comics, almost became immortal.

Monica Rambeau, also known as Photon, is very powerful.

What is next for Monica Rambeau after WandaVision?

Monica Rambeau had a surprise visitor in the WandaVision post-credit scene.

This was a Skrull and she told Monica that a friend of her mother’s wanted to see her “up there.”

This is, of course, Nick Fury, who was shown in Spider-Man: Far From Home to be living in outer space with Skrulls while a Skrull on Earth has taken his place to cover his mission.

Likely, Monica will be part of the Secret Invasion storyline, which is an event miniseries on Disney+, coming in the distant future.

However, before that, Monica Rambeau will appear alongside Carol Danvers again in Captain Marvel 2 on November 11, 2022.

The entire season of WandaVision is streaming on Disney+.