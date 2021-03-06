WandaVision Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Wanda Maximoff and Vision in the WandaVision Season 1 finale. Pic credit: Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has started a new form for telling stories as they are going to move from Disney+ streaming shows to theatrical movies based on the story they are telling.

The first series that Marvel chose to make was WandaVision, which brought Avengers Wanda Maximoff and Vision to the small screen in one of the strangest MCU releases yet.

By the end of the season, everything had changed, with Wanda Maximoff finally becoming the Scarlet Witch and the world changing around her.

However, will there will a second season for the star-crossed Avengers?

Here is everything we know so far about WandaVision Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about WandaVision Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of WandaVision?

Whether there will be another season of WandaVision all depends on the path the characters take in their next interactions.

While there is no second season planned yet, and there might not be one at all, if the story calls for more in a long-form format, there could very well be another chapter down the line.

Kevin Feige said it could happen.

“I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite ‘No’ to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision,” he said at the TCA press tour. “So, in true Marvel fashion, it’s technically a tight-lipped ‘we’ll see.’”

Release date latest: When does WandaVision Season 2 come out?

While there is no information on whether there could be a second season or not, there is a lot of information about where these characters go next.

First, there is Wanda Maximoff.

Now known as the Scarlet Witch, Marvel already announced she will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

According to Elizabeth Olsen, that was set up in the finale, likely with two things. One, Agatha Harkness said Wanda was more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme. Second, Wanda was studying dark magic at the end and has big plans, it seems.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes out on March 25, 2022.

Second, there is Monica Rambeau.

In the post-credit scene, a Skrull paid her a visit and said that one of her mother’s old friends wants to see her. This is almost definitely Nick Fury.

This could play into the Secret Wars event series on Disney+, which still does not have a release date. Samuel Jackson will be back for that series.

However, before that happens, Monica will appear in Captain Marvel 2, and hopefully, fans will get to see that she doesn’t seem to think too highly of Carol Danvers anymore.

Captain Marvel 2 hits theaters on November 11, 2022.

Agatha Harkness is stuck in Westview, although she might return in the Doctor Strange movie. Also missing is the White Vision, and there is no telling where he might show up next.

WandaVision Season 2 cast updates

If there is a second season of WandaVision, it will surely keep Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead roles as Wanda Maximoff and the Vision.

Kathryn Hahn will almost surely return as Agatha Harkness as well. They didn’t leave her alive for no reason.

As for the rest of the cast, don’t expect anyone else from Season 1 to return if there is a second outing.

WandaVision Season 2 spoilers

There is no word on what could happen in WandaVision Season 2, if it is greenlit for the future.

However, looking at the comics, there are some clear options.

The first season saw Wanda Maximoff devastated by watching Vision die twice in front of her, lost herself to her grief and created a sitcom version of a town in the real town of Westview.

She had no idea how she did it and clearly didn’t know that she had enslaved all these people to act as she wished them to. It took an ancient witch named Agatha Harkness to reveal the truth to Wanda.

This all resulted in a huge finale where Wanda was able to harness all the power into herself, shut down Agatha, turn back a S.W.O.R.D. team wanting to kill her, and then erasing the existence of both Vision and her twin children, Billy and Tommy.

What could happen next?

The most logical step would be for Wanda to search for her true self. There was a Scarlet Witch series released in 2015 that saw Wanda travel what is known as Witch’s Road, and it is here that she met her mother, the Scarlet Witch before her.

WandaVision changed this and had her get the powers from the Mind Stone, but as Agatha said, Wanda is not the first Scarlet Witch.

There was also a critically acclaimed Vision series where he created and built his own family of synthezoids before tragedy befell them. This is how Viv Vision was created in comics.

Of course, this is all speculation, and for now, all that is known is that WandaVision was a one-season series. But, as Kevin Feige said, never say never.

Disney+ has yet to announce when WandaVision Season 2 will premiere.