Virgin River spinoff in development at Netflix: What’s it about?

One of Netflix’s best shows is getting the franchise treatment, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it.

Deadline reported Thursday morning that plans are underway for a Virgin River spinoff.

The pitch, if it goes to series, would focus on Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) mother and her relationship with Everett.

It would be set years before the soapy drama to fill in the blanks about what happened during those earlier years in their lives.

Fans of the hit series learned in November’s Christmas special that Everett was Mel’s biological father.

It seems like the prequel has been in the works for quite some time because we’ll get more breadcrumbs about this love story from the past on Virgin River Season 6.

Are you ready for Sarah and Everett’s backstory?

Parts of Sarah and Everett’s love story will be showcased through flashbacks during the upcoming season, an interesting way to whet our appetites about what the full-fledged show could look like.

Despite entering its sixth season, we’re still learning new and shocking details about our favorite characters, but a prequel could be a tough sell.

We don’t know enough about Sarah and Everett to get a read on whether the show would be a success.

Virgin River commands significant viewing figures on Netflix, so expanding the franchise is a no-brainer, but maybe following other more well-known characters would be the best foot forward.

Viewers may not be interested in a prequel about characters they’ve barely met

Then again, we might be impressed with Sarah and Everett’s journey during the upcoming season and be on board for their origins in a prospective series.

That’s right, folks. The show has yet to get a formal pickup.

Our best guess is that the streaming service will wait to see how fans react to the flashbacks before deciding whether to pull the trigger on a full-fledged series.

There’s always that worry when franchising that diluting a great concept will ruin what worked in the first place.

Netflix successfully expanded the romantic drama Bridgerton with a prequel, so maybe this will work out.

Virgin River Season 6 production is finally underway

We know that Virgin River Season 6 is finally in production.

The series shared the news on social media on Thursday morning, with Alexandra and Martin Henderson (who plays Jack) ready to film new scenes.

Production had been delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, and now that production is underway, we know the show is targeting a 2025 return.

There is a possibility of some Holiday-themed episodes later this year, much like last season.

How many episodes have been ordered for Virgin River Season 6?

For now, 10 episodes have been ordered, but who knows what the show is cooking up behind the scenes.

We can’t wait to see what happens next for Mel, Jack, and everyone else in their orbit in Virgin River, where the drama is never too far from the surface.

Virgin River is currently on hiatus. Season 6 is expected to debut in 2025.