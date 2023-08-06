Virgin River Season 5 release date, cast, plot, and everything else we know

Virgin River fans can rejoice because the wait for Season 5 is almost over!

Season 4 ended with quite a doozy of a cliffhanger when Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) told Jack (Martin Henderson) he wasn’t the father of the twins.

It was an unexpected bombshell, that’s for sure, but that wasn’t the only shocking moment that was a cliffhanger.

Paige (Lexa Doig) and Preacher (Colin Lawrence) had a showdown with Vince (Steve Baci) at his secluded cabin that ended with Preacher knocking out Vince with a fire log.

The good news is that Virgin River fans will learn what happens with those two events very soon.

There’s also a special treat coming for Virgin River fans with Season 5, and it’s also a first for the Netflix show.

Virgin River Season 5 will be released on Thursday, September 7. Yes, in a month, Jack, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), and the rest of the Virgin River gang will be back.

This time though, Netflix is breaking up Season 5 into two parts, and there’s a good reason for the split. Season 5 of Virgin River will feature 12 episodes, which is one more than Season 4 and two more than the first three seasons of the show.

Instead of doing a six-and-six split for Season 5, Netflix will drop the first 10 episodes on September 7. The final two episodes will be released on Thursday, November 30, because they are special holiday-themed episodes.

Virgin River Season 5 cast and plot

The upcoming season will pick up right where things ended in Season 4, so Season 5 basically hits the ground running to answer fans’ most burning questions.

“In Season 5, we’ll see surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some residents of Virgin River together while tearing others apart,” reads part of the official Netflix description.

Other things fans can expect include Mel’s pregnancy forcing her to rethink her future while also reconnecting with her past. Jack must deal with more demons in the aftermath of Charmaine’s bombshell, while Doc (Tim Matheson) and Hope (Annette O’Toole) lean on Virgin River as their lives are turned upside down due to health issues.

The rest of the Virgin River gang back more includes Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth), Brie (Zibby Allen), Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale), Mike (Marco Grazzini), Denny (Kai Bradbury), Cameron (Mark Ghanimé), Connie (Nicola Cavendish), Muriel (Teryl Rothery), Jo Ellen (Gwynyth Walsh), Nick (Keith MacKechnie), Tara (Stacey Farber) and Christopher (Chase Petriw).

Kandyse McClure, Susan Hogan, Paolo Maiolo, and Elise Gatien have also joined the show, but details regarding their characters are being kept under wraps.

Are you ready for Virgin River Season 5?

Virgin River Season 5 drops on Thursday, September 7 on Netflix.