Vikings: Valhalla: Netflix finally releases a Season 1 premiere date

It has been a long and arduous wait since Netflix first announced it would release a spinoff series for History Channel’s hugely popular historical drama series, Vikings.

However, things have been gathering speed now that filming has been completed. In September, a new trailer also dropped, giving viewers their first proper look at the series.

Now — finally — the release date has been announced by Netflix.

Vikings: Valhalla will drop early next year

Netflix recently released their genre line-up for 2022 and Vikings: Valhalla was on the list.

Viewers already knew the series would premiere in 2022. However, what they didn’t have was a date.

That has all changed now and fans can start counting down to February 25, which is the official premiere date for Season 1. For the record, that’s currently 87 days away.

The streaming giant also shared some new promotional stills for the upcoming series, giving a closer look at some of the main characters.

Here’s what to expect in Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla

The official synopsis for Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla is below.

“Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson, his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson. As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.”

This series will be set some 100 years after the events that unfolded in the History Channel series, Vikings, meaning that viewers will be introduced to an entirely new cast.

The main cast line-up includes Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as his sister, Freydis Eriksdotter, and Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson.

As the synopsis points out, Leif is a famous Viking explorer who, according to the sagas, set down Vinland, which is believed to be an area of coastal North America. He was also the son of a character already introduced in Vikings and goes by the name of Erik the Red (portrayed by Eric Johnson in Vikings).

His sister, Freydis, is another colorful character from the sagas. If Netflix will be true to her character, the series will have some particularly brutal storylines.

Harald Sigurdsson, also known as Harald Harada, is famed to be one of the last Viking berserkers and one of the kings of Norway, according to the Netflix bio on him. He will also be tasked with having to bring unity to both the pagans and Christians alike. In the sagas, he also tried to take over Denmark but was unsuccessful.

Already, Vikings: Valhalla will run for at least two seasons. Filming for both has already wrapped.

However, it seems more likely that Netflix will hold off on the second season until at least later in the year, or early in the following year.

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix on February 25, 2022.