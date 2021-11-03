Filming has wrapped on Netflix’s upcoming Vikings: Valhalla

Logo for the upcoming historical drama series, Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix

It seems like production has been underway on Netflix’s upcoming historical drama series, Vikings: Valhalla, forever.

Then, with the global coronavirus pandemic thrown in the middle of it all, it should come as no surprise that it has been a drawn-out event.

However, it appears that filming is now complete and viewers can now look forward to the premiere of the first season.

Seasons 1 and 2 are now complete

Netflix announced that it would be producing 24 episodes for Vikings: Valhalla, which seemed like a long run for a first season. However, it was later confirmed that these episodes would be for two seasons, meaning each installment will likely run for 12 episodes apiece.

Several delays including production requirements for COVID-19 interrupted filming. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, additional delays were to be expected after extra filming had to be undertaken.

Now, according to What’s On Netflix, filming is now complete on the Viking Aga drama series.

While there has been no official confirmation from Netflix yet regarding this exciting news, several cast and crew members have taken to social media to call a wrap on production. Caroline Simonnet, who is a stunt performer was one of such people.

“Season 2 just wrapped on upcoming [Vikings: Valhalla]! Had the pleasure to work on the show alongside my Irish bros/sistas and it’s set to be EPIC! Especially with Die Hard’s Jeb Stuart at the helm,” Caroline wrote before sharing a new image of the Vikings: Valhalla logo.

When will Vikings: Valhalla air?

As yet, there has been very little news released detailing when Vikings: Valhalla will premiere.

A new trailer was released not long ago and it detailed the first look at the characters and included scenes from Season 1.

Fans were expecting the clip to end with a premiere date — or even just which year it was set to drop. However, the trailer left people waiting and no premiere date was included.

Many believe the new series will drop in 2022 and, with filming now wrapped, this looks like a fairly good estimate. Unfortunately, though, viewers will likely have to wait for an official confirmation from Netflix.

In the meantime, plenty of information can be gleaned from the sags themselves after the streaming giant released details of the characters involved in Vikings: Valhalla, which will be set some 100 years after the events that occurred in History Channel’s Vikings.

The historical figures Harald Sigurdsson (portrayed by Leo Suter in Vikings: Valhalla), Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), and his sister, Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) will be the focal point in the upcoming series.

Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix at a later date.