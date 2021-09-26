New trailer and images released for Vikings: Valhalla gives first look at main characters

Newly released promotional image of Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson in Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

Viewers can finally check out a new trailer and promotional stills for Netflix’s upcoming Vikings: Valhalla, thanks to the TUDUM event airing virtually this weekend. However, as yet, no release date has been set for the new series.

Vikings: Valhalla will continue telling the story of the famous Vikings of the sagas but will be set many years after the events that unfolded in the original series featured on the History channel.

The synopsis for this new historical drama series is below.

“The new saga begins 100 years after the original series concludes and dramatizes the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror (also a Viking descendant). These men and women will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe. This is the explosive next chapter of the Vikings legend.”

New trailer and pics released for Vikings: Valhalla

Previously, Netflix released the first look at this new series via the Geeked Week event held earlier in the year.

At the time, viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at Vikings: Valhalla, as well as a few promotional stills. However, there was nothing really that could give further details on either the characters or the plot.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Now, the streaming giant has released a new clip along with three images of the main characters that detail both of these.

A new image released along with the clip gives viewers their first look at Leif Erikson, who will be portrayed by Australian actor Sam Corlett.

A woman is also introduced, although not by name in the clip. However, thanks to the promotional still, we now know that this is Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson). She is the sister of Leif, and both characters will be instrumental in the upcoming storyline for Vikings: Valhalla.

Newly released promotional still featuring Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter in Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

Storylines hinted at for Season 1 of Vikings:Valhalla

Already, viewers know that Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter) — also known by the name Harald Sigurdsson — will feature in Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla, thanks to the synopsis.

According to his bio, Harald is “born into Viking nobility.” He is also known to be “one of the last Viking berserkers,” which should make the fighting scenes involving him memorable.

Leo Suter stars as Harald Hardrada in Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix/Bernard Walsh

He features in the clip below and is seen questioning Leif about his arrival.

The possible clash between the pagan traditions of the Vikings and the newly established Christian faith is also set to be explored further in the new series.

“Change is happening,” one character (likely Freydis) says during the teaser. “And we must be ready.”

While this doesn’t directly link to the battle between the old gods and the new one, it is further touched upon in the clip.

“The Vikings are still one people,” another character says.

According to history, as the Viking Age progressed and the Norse further invaded European countries, they slowly started to convert to Christianity. So, it seems likely this will also occur in Vikings: Valhalla.

However, Leif Erikson is most famously known for his trip that saw him setting down on North America, some 500 years before Christopher Columbus. Many viewers are also expecting to see this storyline.

The Vikings have returned and they will take no prisoners. Get your first look at the highly anticipated Vikings Valhalla #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/ycZHBK0plz — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix at a later date.