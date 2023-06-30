Vanna White wants half of Pat Sajak’s salary

On the heels of Pat Sajak’s retirement, it looks like Vanna White could be seeking a well-deserved raise from the network.

Sources reveal that Vanna won’t continue Wheel of Fortune for much longer if she isn’t making at least half of Pat’s salary, a whopping $15 million a year.

TMZ reports that Vanna only makes roughly $3 million a year and has made that much for the last 18 years without a single raise.

TMZ also says that her lawyer Bryan Freedman is demanding half of what Pat makes in a year, but Sony isn’t so sure.

“After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Pat], asking for 50% of what he makes seems like a no-brainer,” a source told the outlet.

Apparently, a source also said negotiations for Vanna’s salary have been very difficult, with Sony not on board with the raise.

It’s said that Vanna wants to stay on the show, but if she doesn’t get a raise, that could change, especially without Pat to keep her around.

Plus, she believes it’s not just about the money for her, but it makes a statement about how women are treated in the industry.

“She feels like it’s a statement for all women,” one source said, which is a little true. After all, she is just as famous if not more famous than Pat for her work on Wheel of Fortune and should be compensated adequately.”

Vanna White’s future on Wheel of Fortune

With Pat leaving Wheel of Fortune, Vanna’s future was questioned as well, considering she’s just as iconic as the host.

However, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, it doesn’t look like Vanna’s going anywhere — at least not anytime soon.

The last time she spoke about her future on the show was at the end of 2022, where she revealed that it was sad to think about being on the show without Pat but that that future seemed to be closer rather than it was further away.

She was right in saying so, considering Pat announced his retirement earlier this month. However, Pat already has a replacement, and it’s one that Americans know and love.

Ryan Seacrest to fill Pat Sajak’s spot on Wheel of Fortune

It was revealed earlier this week that Ryan Seacrest will take over Pat’s iconic role on Wheel of Fortune.

The television host and American media personality stepped back from some of his projects earlier this year, namely Live with Kelly and Ryan. He is still expected to do his weekday radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Although Wheel of Fortune will look a lot different without Pat’s presence, we can’t help but think Ryan is a great replacement with his television and production experience.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.