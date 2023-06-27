Is Vanna White leaving Wheel of Fortune? Here’s what we know

Vanna White is nearly as essential to Wheel of Fortune as Pat Sajak, and we know big changes are coming to the game show.

That said, with Pat Sajak leaving the show, will Vanna stay along for the ride?

At this time, she hasn’t said she’s leaving, so that’s good news for us — we can assume she’ll be back for at least one more season.

And since she’s been on the show since 1982, we’re hoping she’ll stay even longer, maybe until she’s ready to retire herself.

However, anything is possible, so Vanna’s future on the show could be up in the air.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s everything we know about what Vanna has said about her future on Wheel of Fortune.

Vanna White on her future on Wheel of Fortune

Vanna last approached the topic of her time on Wheel of Fortune in December of last year.

Although she knew at the time that things would be changing and it wouldn’t be long before Pat would retire, she didn’t sound like she would be leaving the show herself.

“I don’t even want to think about that,” Vanna said to PEOPLE at the time.

“I mean, we’re a team. That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it.”

At the time, she wasn’t sure that the show would continue without both stars present. stating, “I can’t imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We’re like Ken and Barbie, you know? We’ve been in everybody’s homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters.”

Although it was a depressing thought for Vanna, Pat did announce his retirement, and it looks like we’ve got a replacement for the host.

Ryan Seacrest to take over Pat Sajak’s role on Wheel of Fortune

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ryan Seacrest is reportedly taking over Pat’s spot as the host on Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan left Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this year in February, being replaced by Mark Consuelos. Now, he will replace Pat on Wheel of Fortune, although there were many other options for who could host the show.

Ryan has a ton of television experience, so he is a great candidate for the job. Only time will tell how well he and Vanna get along on the show, but it doesn’t look like Vanna plans to leave soon.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.