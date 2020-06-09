TV tonight: America’s Got Talent, Vanderpump Rules

Tonight on TV, we’ll see new episodes of Americas’s Got Talent along with Vanderpump Rules, World of Dance, and much, much more.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s on TV tonight, including notable new episodes, one-off specials, and some classic movies.

Season 15 of America’s Got Talent continues with another round of auditions on NBC from 8/7c. The performers will find it tricky to beat some of the wonderful acts from last week’s show, especially that one epic performance from Ohio glam rocker Bonavega.

America’s Got Talent is, of course, followed by a new episode of World of Dance at 10/9c. Judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and NE-YO will no doubt be impressed by more dance routines in another round of qualifiers.

Another reality TV show that returns with a new episode tonight is Vanderpump Rules, which airs the Reunion Part 3 on Bravo at 9/8c.

Teen Mom OG also returns tonight to MTV at 8/7c. The 25th episode of season 8 is titled At Home: Corey and Taylor’s Baby Special.

True crime specials are big tonight

It’s a big night for true crime on TV with lots of new shows and one-off specials.

Investigation Discovery is airing a special related to the death of George Floyd. The Murder of George Floyd: A Nation Responds airs at 8/7c and will feature a debate hosted by Tony Harris on police violence, law enforcement reform, and activism across the country.

OWN will broadcast OWN Spotlight: Where do we go from here? across numerous networks at 9/8c and features Oprah Winfrey hosting a town hall-style meeting about how to proceed with police reform and battling racial inequality.

Over on ABC, The Genetic Detective will air at 10/9c. It features investigative genealogist CeCe Moore, who will attempt to solve the 23-year-old case of murder victim Angie Dodge.

Superhero drama Stargirl, starring Brec Bassinger, is back on The CW at 8/7c for its fourth episode. Viewers can expect Courtney (Bassinger) to start recruiting new members to the Justice Society of America in this week’s episode.

Tonight’s classic movies

There are some classic movies on tonight as well. AMC is taking us back to 1984 with the original The Karate Kid at 10:07/9:07c for viewers who fancy seeing Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) teach Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) how to deal with bullies.

BBC America is airing 2000’s Gladiator at 8/7c. Russell Crowe plays a Roman legionnaire who would rather go home to his family then pledge allegiance to the new sadistic and power-hungry emperor.

You can catch another long epic in Martin Scorsese’s Wolf of Wall Street with Leonardo di Caprio at 7/6c on FX or Matt Damon in 2007’s The Bourne Supremacy at 10:30/9:30c on WGNA.