Bonavega on AGT is the bikini-wearing glam rocker we didn’t know we needed in 2020

Bonavega is a name you’ll be hearing a lot more of over the coming weeks — after a jaw-dropping but remarkable performance on last night’s America’s Got Talent.

The Bikini-wearing glam rocker from Ohio stunned both audience and judges with his skimpy sequin-clad outfit, fiery makeup, eye-catching pelvic thrust-filled routine.

After appearing on-stage in what looked like a golden bathrobe, Bonavega flung the garment off and unleashed two minutes of rip-roaring entertainment in a number suitably titled Overdrive, which turned out to be an absolute banger of a tune.

He shocked everybody by jumping up on to the judge’s desk, where he continued gyrating his pelvis mere inches from Simon Cowell’s baffled-looking face. Meanwhile, the audience howled and squealed with delight.

For his next trick, Bonavega grabbed an electric guitar and performed a fantastic solo.

He finished up by screaming, “don’t you take away my overdrive!” And we sincerely hope nobody does because this performance absolutely raised the roof.

The crowd loved it, and so did the judges.

Howie Mandel, ” you are my biggest surprise this season – it’s rock n’ roll, it’s camp, it’s theater,” he further exclaimed, “and you have a mullet!” To which Bonavega quipped at the bald Mandel, “I’m not trying to rub it in.” Luckily for Bonavega, Mandel was amused by his jibe.

Heidi Klum said, “I just love everything about you; you blew my mind.” Sophia Vergara asked if there was “a reason for the [bulging] muscles.”

Bonavega wants to ‘perform obnoxiously’

To howls of laughter, Bonavega said he loves to “perform obnoxiously as it’s an escape” for the people watching. He also promised that if he were to come back, he’d “turn it up a notch.”

Simon Cowell said this was fun, “I’m going to remember you.” And with that, he had four yeses.

Bonavega is hugely active on Instagram, check out his cool feed right here.

The other acts on America’s Got Talent

Other acts on the show included a dog magician called Daiquiri, who impressed all round, and there were the Bello sisters who performed an exceptional acrobatic routine. Roberta Battaglia proved a young age is no barrier to success as the 10-year-old performed her version of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Shallow and received a standing ovation.

There was 14-year-old Kelvin Dukes also sailed into the next round with a brilliant rendition of Aretha Franklin’s Ain’t No Way.

Simon Cowell and America’s Got Talent have been struggling, just like all of us, during the coronavirus pandemic. However, Cowell has insisted that the current season of the show will finish this year despite the restrictions on filming.

America’s Got Talent has also faced controversy in the last year with allegations of a toxic and bullying atmosphere at the show. The allegations first surfaced when Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were fired as judges after just one season.