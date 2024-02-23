True Detective scores Season 5 renewal despite creator’s criticism of Jodie Foster-led Season 4

True Detective staging a comeback both creatively and in the ratings wasn’t on our bingo card for 2024.

HBO on Thursday confirmed that it has picked up True Detective Season 5, mere days after the conclusion of True Detective: Night Country.

The series started in 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles, scoring rave reviews and high viewership.

One year later, the franchise imploded with a season featuring Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly, and Vince Vaughn.

At that point, it seemed the series was dead… only to get another reprieve in 2018 with Mahershala Ali as the lead.

The reviews were decent, but it didn’t succeed as much as its predecessors. The franchise went dormant again… until Jodie Foster agreed to appear on True Detective: Night Country.

Issa López replaced the original creator, Nic Pizzolatto

Issa López took over showrunning duties from series creator Nic Pizzolatto, and the show returned in January to solid numbers and some of the series’ best reviews.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis served as co-leads for the latest mystery that involved a group of scientists found dead and their bodies frozen in Alaska.

It featured thrills, chills, and everything you’d expect from a show set in the grisly True Detective universe.

The response from viewers hasn’t been overwhelmingly positive, but the fact that the series just had its most-watched season likely moved the needle for HBO.

Pizzolato has been publicly criticising the latest season

I haven’t seen the new season of TRUE DETECTIVE so I have no opinion on it, but there has to be classier ways of handling a season you defintely made money on than this pic.twitter.com/El9U8RExIu — Andrew Woods (@JimJarmuschHair) February 20, 2024

To the surprise of many, Pizzolatto is one of the biggest critics of the newest chapter. He has been resharing negative responses from fans on social media.

And it didn’t go unnoticed by Reis, one of the series’ newest stars, who responded to an X user who flagged up Pizzolatto siding with people who aren’t fond of the show’s latest incarnation.

Check out her reaction below.

Kali Reis addresses True Detective creator’s criticism. Pic credit: KO_Reis86/X

HBO was clearly happy with the show’s performance to pick up a fifth season with Lopez remaining in the driver’s seat.

“Issa López is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit,” HBO drama boss Francesca Orsi said in a statement, adding that Lopez helmed “from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera.”

Could Jodie Foster and Kali Reis return for True Detective Season 5?

It’s unclear at this stage whether Foster or Reis are in contention to return for another season. Still, the finale certainly left some plot threads dangling should it be the first iteration to continue for more episodes.

With the upswing in the ratings, there is scope for the same story to continue.

HBO has succeeded with The White Lotus, featuring some holdovers from previous seasons, so that could work.

Then again, how could that show not bring back Jennifer Coolidge, who scored big on the awards front?

True Detective is currently on hiatus. The series is expected to return to HBO in 2025.