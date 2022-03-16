Treat Williams just dropped a major hint about Season 6 of Chesapeake Shores

Treat Williams on the Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores. The actor just dropped a hint that Season 6 is in the works. Pic credit: Crown Media)

Fans of the show Chesapeake Shores have been waiting anxiously to hear if Hallmark Channel will produce a sixth season. The wait may be over. Treat Williams, who plays Mick O’Brien on the series, posted a photo of his family on Instagram, saying he was spending some time with them before heading to Canada.

“Shutters at the beach with family before Canada,” he wrote in the caption. “Such a lovely evening.”

Though set in a small coastal Maryland town, Chesapeake Shores is filmed on Vancouver Island. Many cast members are from Canada but stars Barbara Niven, Dianne Ladd, and Treat Williams travel from the U.S. to make the show.

Chessies became excited when a Canadian union listed a production date for Season 6 of Chesapeake Shores. ACFC West, which lists itself as a technical film union, posted a page with the show’s name and the name of its producers, giving a filming start date of March 28.

None of the show’s other stars have posted about Season 6, though Niven did share a photo from Season 2 on her Instagram.

“ThrowbackThursday: Megan receiving some of #NellsNuggets of wisdom back in season 2,” she wrote.

Anxious fans

Chessies have been waiting to hear about Season 6 since the show’s Season 5 finale aired in October. Many have expressed concern on social media that the show wouldn’t come back, as Hallmark Channel canceled two of its four TV series in the past year. Good Witch aired its final episode in July. Home and Family aired its finale in August.

In November, a website claimed it had proof that Season 6 was scheduled to begin production in April 2022.

Williams saw the article and posted a screenshot with the caption, “This was interesting.”

But the network wouldn’t confirm whether the article was correct, and Williams followed his post up a few days later with the caption, “As to this post the actors have heard nothing from Hallmark so this tweet is all we know. As I said it is interesting. I know as much as you do.”

About Chesapeake Shores

Based on the best-selling books by author Sherryl Woods, Chesapeake Shores follows single mother and attorney Abby O’Brien (played by Meghan Ory), who returns to her small coastal hometown following a divorce.

She reconnects with an old boyfriend and is thrown back into the drama of her large family.

Season 5 saw the introduction of several new characters, including a potential love interest for Abby and two potential suitors for her sister Bree (played by Emilie Ullerup). Mick (played by Williams) and Meg (played by Niven) O’Brien also began reconciling after years apart. In the final episode, Connor O’Brien (played by Andrew Francis) collapsed from a suspected heart attack.

There is no word yet from Hallmark Channel about filming for Season 6 or a premiere date.