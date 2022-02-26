Fans keep asking Hallmark if there will be a Season 6 of Chesapeake Shores

Andrew Francis, Emilie Ullerup, and Stephen Huszar on Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores. Fans are desperate to know if the show will return for another season. Pic credit: Crown Media

On Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, fans of the Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores have one question: Is the show coming back for another season?

“Posting one gif every day until @hallmarkchannel renews #ChesapeakeShores for Season 6!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Ok. Watching Chesapeake Shores Seasons 1-5 for the thousandth time in hopes that the announcement for Season 6’s will be any day now,” another fan wrote on Instagram.

Some fans are taking hope from a page on a Canadian union’s website that gives a March 28 start date for filming on the series. ACFC West, which lists itself as a technical film union, has a post up that lists an upcoming project as “Chesapeake Shores Season 6.” It includes the names of the show’s producers and gives a shoot date of March 28. The site lists a wrap date of June 28.

Neither the network nor the show’s stars have confirmed whether the listing is accurate. In recent weeks, cast members have been dropping hints on social media about how much they would like to get back to work on the show.

“Gee I hope I get to see these guys again,” wrote Treat Williams on an Instagram post that featured a photo of his Chesapeake Shores cast mates.

A sixth season

The Season 5 finale had several cliffhangers. Abby O’Brien (played by Meghan Ory) announced she had finally decided between the two men who wanted to date her. Connor (Andrew Francis) collapsed from a suspected heart attack. Meg (Barbara Niven) and Mick (Treat Williams) had a fight soon after announcing their plans to reconcile. The argument was started in part because Mick had become agitated from abusing pain medication.

The plot developments were so surprising that Ory said she was shocked when she read the script.

“I remember turning the page and going, What? What? What? What?” Ory said in an October interview. “I think fans will walk away feeling heart warmed, curious, excited, and shocked.”

Anxious fans

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Barbara Niven shared a photo from the show of Meg and Nell (Diane Ladd), with a caption that read, “ThrowbackThursday: Megan receiving some of #NellsNuggets of wisdom back in season 2.”

A fan responded to the post with, “I wish they came back…we need this kind of shows more than ever.”

Hallmark has not yet made an official announcement about whether the series will return for Season 6.

Chesapeake Shores is currently on hiatus on Hallmark.