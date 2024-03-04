Tracker: Justin Hartley-led drama scores very early Season 2 renewal

Moving on from This Is Us was always going to be difficult, but Justin Hartley’s first regular role since the NBC drama’s conclusion is a massive success story.

On Monday, CBS handed out a speedy renewal for Tracker Season 2.

The new thriller premiered on Sunday, February 11, following the Super Bowl, and the network has revealed that an estimated 30 million viewers across all platforms have now viewed the premiere.

Moreover, it was the No. 1 series on Paramount+ during February, outpacing hit CBS shows like Blue Bloods, NCIS, FBI, and Young Sheldon.

Including the episodes that have aired in the show’s regularly scheduled Sunday slot, Tracker is currently averaging 16 million viewers per episode.

The network has also revealed that Tracker is its biggest new series launch since Young Sheldon in 2017 and the most-watched new drama overall since FOX’s Empire in 2015.

Tracker is a hit as other shows are faltering

With the broadcast networks suffering from slipping viewership, it’s nice to know that the right show can still drum up enough excitement to get people watching.

CBS has also revealed that Tracker has helped improve the Sundays at 9/8c timeslot by 83 percent year-to-year.

On another note, it has also been helping CSI: Vegas, which moved to the night with some of its best numbers in years.

“Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going,” said Amy Reisenbach (president of CBS Entertainment). “We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week,” Reisenbach added.

What is Tracker about?

On Tracker, Hartley stars as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country searching for rewards.

He uses his one-of-a-kind tracking skills to help citizens and law enforcement solve even the most unthinkable mysteries.

Through four episodes, we’ve watched in awe as Colter navigates these cases while trying to comprehend what the heck is going on with his family.

The family has plenty of skeletons that promise to rear their head as the season progresses.

Tracker marks the first renewal of an existing series on CBS this season for the 2024-25 season.

CBS has already been making decisions about next season

The FBI trifecta, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, Fire Country, and CSI: Vegas look like locks for renewal.

CBS has already canceled Young Sheldon, S.W.A.T., and Bob Hearts Abishola.

On the pickup front, NCIS: Origins, a new prequel of NCIS focused on the younger years of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, recently scored a straight-to-series order.

Tracker airs on Sundays at 9/8c on CBS. Episodes are available on Paramount+ the next day.