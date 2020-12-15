Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Tiny Pretty Things is the latest young adult drama series from Netflix, and after arriving on December 14, 2020, fans are already wanting to know more about a second season.

The first season had a huge mystery after a popular ballerina at a dancing school was pushed from a roof and ended up in a coma. The mystery was who did this and why.

However, Tiny Pretty Things Season 1 ended with a new mystery as who pushed Cassie was revealed, but a new body was found bleeding out, and a new attempted murder has seemed to happen.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Tiny Pretty Things?

Since the first season just dropped yesterday, there is no word if Tiny Pretty Things will get a second season. However, there is a sign of hope.

The day after its release, it was still trending as the seventh most popular TV show on Netflix, so people are watching it.

There is also more source material to pull from.

Tiny Pretty Things is based on the novel by Sona Charaipotra. That book came out in 2015, and in 2016, Charaipotra released a follow-up novel titled Shiny Broken Pieces, so there is more story to tell.

The good news is that there are plans for the second season’s story.

“We have not heard anything about season two yet,” said actor Brennan Clost, who played Shane. “It depends on the audience’s response. We’re really hopeful. I know our showrunner has developed a 37-page outline for the season, but he’s told us nothing. So we don’t know anything.”

Release date latest: When does Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 come out?

When Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 could arrive will depend on Netflix.

It usually takes the streaming giant about two to three months to let us know when a show has been renewed for another season.

It took just over one month for Netflix to renew Warrior Nun for a second season, and we are still waiting to hear anything about the fate of Cursed.

Don’t expect to hear anything about the fate of Tiny Pretty Things until January or February 2021 at the earliest. If it is greenlit, things should start moving faster with vaccines arriving for the coronavirus pandemic, so shows should get back on track soon.

It could arrive as early as Christmas 2021 if it receives an early renewal.

Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 cast updates

Since Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 has not been announced yet, there is no telling who could return for the second season.

Much of the Season 1 cast could return.

Lauren Holly plays Madame Monique DuBois, Kylie Jefferson portrays Neveah, Anna Maiche is Cassie, Casimere Jollette is Bette, Shaun Benson is Topher, Daniela Norman is June, Brennan Clost is Shane, Damon J. Gillespie is Caleb, Bayardo De Murguia is Ramon, and Tory Trowbridge as Delia.

Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 spoilers

If there is a Tiny Pretty Things Season 2, it would likely follow the second book in the series, Shiny Pretty Things.

However, there is one thing to note. The ending was different in the Netflix series and the book because the two focused on different things.

In the Netflix series, Tiny Pretty Things Season 1 was about who pushed Cassie Shore from the rooftop, which left her in a coma and a look at her replacement, Neveah, the first Black ballerina in the school.

The book was not as concerned about Cassie and was more interested in the other ballerinas in the school wanting to steal her spot in the company, mostly Bette and June.

Cassie wasn’t pushed from the rooftop in the book, so the story changed from the start. The book ended with someone pushing Gigi (Neveah’s name in the book) in front of a taxi, and the second book deals with who did it.

Because the show focused on Cassie being pushed from the roof, the entire mystery was who pushed her. Cassie lied when interrogated by the police to protect Bette’s sister Dalia (Tory Trowbridge), who really pushed her.

However, when Bette is contemplating suicide, Dalia admitted to it and said she is jealous of Cassie’s relationship with Ramon.

Ramon was found bleeding out, and the mystery for Season 2 is now who tried to kill Ramon, not who tried to kill the new dancer.

The second season could follow the structure of Shiny Pretty Things, but it will have to change a lot since the first season was so different.

Netflix has yet to announce when Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 will premiere.