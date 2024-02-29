TikToker Cat Janice dead at 31

If you’ve scrolled TikTok over the last few months, you’ve likely come across the story of Cat Janice and her song, Dance You Outta My Head.

The song was used in thousands of videos as the mom of one reverted the rights to her son, Loren.

Cat put up a good fight against cancer but ultimately succumbed to the disease at 31.

Earlier this year, Cat was put into hospice after exhausting all treatment options and finding it difficult to breathe while in the ICU.

She did a fantastic job updating her followers, getting the word out about her song, and where the proceeds to the streams and downloads would go.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Even in her final moments, she was a mother bear to her little boy.

Cat Janie loses cancer battle

On her Instagram page, Cat Janice’s family shared the news of her passing with over 400,000 followers.

The caption said, in part, “This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator.”

They revealed they were “eternally thankful” for all the support Cat and the family have received over the last several months.

It continued, “Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you.”

Her page will be memorialized, with her brother handling the music, merchandise, and PR things moving forward. And, according to Cat’s family, there are more things to come.

Cat Janice battled cancer for years

Cat Janice’s story didn’t begin this year. Her battle with cancer started in March 2022, and in a TikTok video, she explained the symptoms and diagnosis.

It was a rare cancer called sarcoma. After surgery and treatment, Cat was cancer-free in July 2022. However, that only lasted a year before she revealed that the cancer had returned and was now in her lungs.

Just a little over a month ago, Cat Janice revealed she was beyond treatment and was put into hospice care.

@cat.janice #greenscreensticker cannot even believe this happened but I have to keep my head up. I want to leave behind every penny I have for him. Will you please pre save it and stream when it comes out? Hospice has been easier and more time with kiddo but swelling has not stopped :( ❤️❤️ prayers please #cancer #songwriter ♬ Dance You Outta My Head – Cat Janice

Cat leaves behind her 7-year-old son, Loren, a husband, Footwerk, whom she married in December 2023, and a family who loved her until the very end.

As mentioned above, Cat’s family has plans to memorialize her and keep her legacy alive. They even teased more art, which was on the way.

Cat Janice is gone, but her mark was left on the TikTok community will remain forever.