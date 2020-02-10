This Is Us preview video has fans hating Kate’s boyfriend Marc and worried for what is next

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

A new This Is Us preview video has fans hating teenage Kate’s (Hannah Zeile) boyfriend Marc (Austin Abrams) after only a glimpse at Season 4 Episode 13 A Hell of A Week, Part 3. The footage also has fans deeply concerned about what comes next for the young couple and the lasting impact it has on Kate.

There is no doubt Marc is not a good guy. From the moment he became involved with an impressionable Kate, fans knew he was going to be trouble. Based on the promo for the upcoming Kate centric episode, viewers will find out exactly what went down with the couple.

What fans know about Marc and Kate’s relationship, so far

Marc has only appeared in a couple of episodes, most notably the family dinner episode that celebrated teenage Kevin (Logan Shroyer) and Sophie’s (Amanda Leighton) marriage. Marc was not invited to dinner but showed up, supposedly as a show of support for Kate. Fans took it more like a move of him wanting to control and be involved in every aspect of her life.

The episode ends in the present day with Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) looking at a polaroid of Kate and her ex-boyfriend. Rebecca told Kate she never saw what was happening during that time. Kate remarked that she didn’t see it either. It is a clear indication the young romance did not end well for Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) Katie girl.

Teenage Kate defended her relationship with Marc to both Kevin and Randall (Niles Fitch), who immediately got a creepy vibe from him. Randall also grew concerned after overhearing a phone call between Kate and Marc. She basically told her brother to mind his own business.

The This Is Us preview video features Kate and Marc working together at the record store. Their interaction at first makes it seem like Marc is doing something nice for his girlfriend. However, the sketchy vibe he gives off immediately raises red flags.

There are two pivotal moments in the short clip that show Marc’s real character. One is Marc body-shamming Kate, as well as controlling her food intake. Second is the way he responds to Kate chiming in to help with a customer. Marc gets upset, which does not bode well for how the relationship plays out.

Fans are rightfully worried about teenage Kate after the preview clip. This Is Us executive producers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptamer told Entertainment Weekly the romance goes to an unhealthy place and will forever change Kate’s view of relationships.

Whatever the Kate centric episode reveals, fans should be prepared for the worst, as well as to expect shocking twists. Show creator Dan Fogelman is known for taking what fans think they know about a story and turning it upside down.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.