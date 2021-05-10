This Is Us fans get ready for the final three episodes of the season

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore star as Jack and Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us. Pic credit: NBC/Jeff Lipsky

This Is Us fans are getting ready for the final three episodes of Season 5.

The show will close out its season at the end of May, which will be two episodes shorter than its original 18 scheduled stories revolving around the Pearson clan.

Tomorrow, for the first time in one month, the show will air a new episode.

Titled The Music And The Mirror, the character of Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) will navigate her career path as she worked tirelessly to make her dance studio a success after previously working as a lawyer.

Randall’s wife and mother to his three daughters Deja, Tess, and Annie, further explored her passion for dance after years where she seriously pursued a possible career in the arts.

This episode will be followed by an installment titled Jerry 2.0, where it appears Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlyn Thompson) will move forward with their plans for a wedding, according to the show’s official breakdown of what fans can expect. “Kevin and Madison partake in their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties,” the synopsis says.

Season 5’s finale title is being kept secret

The finale episode title has not been released as yet nor has any teaser trailer been shared with the public.

This Is Us director Kay Oyegun spoke to People Magazine where she told fans some Season 6 spoilers. Kay also shared excitement for what fans could expect in Season 6, reportedly the show’s final on NBC.

“I’m excited for where everything goes from here. The rest of the season I’m really excited for, season 6 I’m really excited for,” Kay revealed.

“When you all of a sudden have touched the third rail, you really can say anything. I think there’s a freedom that they all have that is very exciting.”

What can fans expect from Season 6?

Season 6 is set to be the last for the wildly popular NBC series.

The show has not been canceled, but creator Dan Fogelman has always said he doesn’t want it to be one of those shows that runs and runs. “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “We have a very direct plan.”

“Every time we jump into the future and show more, it begs new questions about how you get there. But a lot of the questions that people have invested in will be answered very clearly,” he explained.

“I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. Like, we have a plan for what we’re going to do and I know what the plan is,” he later added.

This Is Us returns Tuesday May 11 at 9/8c on NBC.