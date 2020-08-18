This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman shares Season 5 details including coronavirus pandemic plot

This Is Us show creator Dan Fogelman is sharing Season 5 details, including a coronavirus pandemic story.

Yep, the Pearson family will face COVID-19 just like the rest of the world has the past several months. Dan used social media to answer some questions that fans have asked.

Season 5 plots

It has already been revealed that there is a dark storyline involving Kate (Chrissy Metz). Plus, the fallout of Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) massive fight and the impact it has on the Pearson family is a big topic too.

Fans will learn more about Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) relationship. Their backstory is finally going to be explained as the couple spends time alone in St. Louis for Rebecca’s treatment.

Kevin’s impending fatherhood and a burgeoning relationship with Madison (Caitlin Thompson) is also a big story. Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) begin their adoption journey to give baby Jack a sibling. It works too, as fans know Hailey (Adelaide Kane) is close with her big brother Jack (Blake Stadnik) in the future timeline.

Thanks to Dan, fans now know that the coronavirus pandemic will be featured in the new season. In true fashion he is keeping show details under wraps, Dan only said the show would tackle the current health climate head-on. The This Is Us creator also spilled he is very proud of the show’s writers.

The COVID-19 plot will not impact the show’s ending or the journey Dan has planned to get there. All pivotal storylines are in place for the Pearson family. The pandemic is just a bonus for fans.

Premiere date and production information

Unfortunately for fans, Dan does not have any idea when This Is Us will begin filming Season 5. Although the cast has been given the scripts for the first two episodes, a return to work date is still being figured out.

The lack of a production start date is not good news for fans. It means there is a good chance This Is Us Season 5 will not premiere at the end of September as scheduled. Dan has no information on new episodes hitting the airwaves, either.

NBC has not commented on a premiere date either. By this time of year, the network is generally promoting the new season of This Is Us heavily.

There is a lot for This Is Us fans to look forward too once the show is back in production, and new shows begin to air. It just might be a long wait until either of those things happens.

This Is Us is set to premiere in fall 2020 on NBC.