This Is Us: Mandy Moore spills Rebecca storyline writers will explore in Season 5

This Is Us star Mandy Moore is spilling the Rebecca storyline writers will explore during Season 5.

As fans know, Rebecca was diagnosed with a mild cognitive impairment last season. The Pearson matriarch is suffering from the early onset of Alzheimer’s, which will be a pivotal story over the next couple of seasons.

Rebecca’s illness has already divided the family. Brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are no longer speaking after a massive blowout over Rebecca’s treatment.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The writers are gearing up for another season of Pearson family drama, but there is one storyline the writers are eager to explore.

Rebecca and Miguel’s backstory

Fans have mixed thoughts on Rebecca and Miguel’s (Jon Huertas) relationship. There is such a love for Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca that fans hate Miguel for marrying his best friend’s widow.

The writers want to give fans more insight into Miguel that will prove he is not a bad guy. Not much is known about how Miguel and Rebecca went from friends to husband and wife. A deep dive into their relationship through the decades is in the works.

“We’ve been talking about it for so many years, and I feel like this is finally the season,” Mandy said in an interview with TV Insider.

“I know that that’s something that the writers are anxious to explore. And I feel like that will be one of the greatest tricks of the show, is getting people to get on board with Rebecca and Miguel. I know it’s always going to be ‘Jack and Rebecca’,” Moore said.

Mandy is rooting for fans to jump on the Rebecca and Miguel bandwagon. She is also excited to see how the writers bring them together.

What else is ahead for Rebecca in Season 5?

The talented actress also spilled the next season will focus on Miguel and Rebecca living in St. Louis as she enters the clinical trial Randall pressured her into.

Along with her deteriorating illness, Rebecca will be focused on her children. She will be fielding the family drama and hoping to broker peace. Plus, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are embarking on adoption. Rebecca will want to be part of that too.

Whatever happens in Season 5, fans can count on the fact This Is Us will always keep them guessing. The NBC show will also continue to give viewers those jaw-dropping moments that keep people tuning in each week.

Mandy Moore is ready to get back to playing Rebecca and bring fans the next chapter in the character’s life.

Although production on This Is Us has not yet begun, the cast is hopeful to get back to work once the all-clear is given. The show is working hard to ensure the cast and crew are safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This Is Us returns this fall on NBC.