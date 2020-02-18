This Is Us actress Auden Thornton lands role in ABC’s Thirtysomething sequel

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

This Is Us actress Auden Thornton (Lucy Damon) has landed a role in the highly anticipated Thirtysomething sequel on ABC.

The pilot for Thirtysomething(else) is adding to its already talented cast. Auden is set to star alongside, Odette Annable, Chris Wood, and Patrick Fugit in the sequel to the hit 80’s cult classic drama.

Who will Auden play on Thirtysomething(else)?

According to Deadline, Auden will play Brittany Weston. The character is the daughter of Elliot Weston (Timothy Busfield) and Nancy Weston (Patty Wettig).

The character Brittany is described as a smart, passionate, and funny young woman working to be a therapist. She is always the peacemaker but is also acting out in unhealthy ways. Brittany can’t seem to let go of Angelica, the on-again and off-again relationship she has had for years.

In the original series, Brittany was played by actress Jordana “Bink” Shapiro.

Odette and Chris have signed on to play the grown-up versions of Janey and Leo, who were children in the original series. Fans will recall Leo and Janey are Michael Steadman (Ken Olin) and Hope Murdoch (Mel Harris) kids.

Timothy, Patty, Ken, and Hope have all agreed to reprise their original roles in a supporting capacity. The sequel will focus on the next generation of Thirtysomething.

Is Auden Thorton leaving This Is Us?

Auden plays Lucy Damon on This Is Us. She is the waitress turned great love of Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) grown-up son, Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik). She was featured in the Season 4 premiere, which introduced Jack and Lucy to fans.

The only other time Lucy and Jack have been featured on the NBC show is in a brief flash-forward during the Thanksgiving episode. As fans know, Lucy and Jack are expecting their first child together.

Now that Auden is going to be on Thirtysomething(else) what does that mean for Lucy on This is Us? It all depends on how much the NBC show is planning on using her in the future.

There is a chance the two networks could work together so that Auden could be on both shows. However, since she will be a series regular on the ABC show, it may not give Auden a lot of time for This Is Us.

Now that Auden Thornton has landed a new role on Thirtysomething(else), it could mean the end of her as Lucy Damon on This Is Us. ABC has not announced a premiere date for the show, but there is speculation it will be during the 2020/21 television season.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.