There is trouble on LIVE as Kelly Ripa admits ‘I don’t want to be here’

Kelly Ripa has suggested retiring from her seat on Live with Kelly and Mark for months now, and it seems that the time may be almost here.

Kelly has revealed that she isn’t a morning person, so getting up and slogging away at a morning show every day for years does not make her happy.

LIVE seems to be getting old for Kelly if we believe what she hinted at recently during the host chat with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The morning was already off on the wrong foot because Kelly had to apologize to everyone for her and Mark coming out late.

It seemed to be one of those situations where they should have aired a pretaped show, even though that risks angering the fans, but Kelly plowed through anyway.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During the rocky start of the show, Kelly admitted that Mark was in the back playing with toys, and they didn’t hear Deja Vu, the DJ, calling their names; the couple was so distracted.

Kelly described the ‘torture’ of the day before

Kelly dove into the complex subject of her older dog Chewie not doing well and explaining why she did not want to be anywhere but home with her.

Kelly explained, “Our dog Chewie, who is very, very old now, was really disoriented.” Looking towards her long-time husband, Mark, for comfort, Kelly asked, “Did you notice that?”

After reassuring her that he did notice, he reminded her that she was an old 17-year-old having a bad day.

Kelly said Chewie had a “bad day” but shared, “I’m concerned. I don’t want to be here. I feel like I need to get home.”

Kelly plowed through the rest of the show like a professional. It does take something like Kelly being “on her deathbed” to keep her away from work.

Carol Burnett recalls her long history with Kelly Ripa

Carol Burnett stopped by the show to catch up with Kelly and Mark while sharing her new show, Palm Royale. Carol told of a funny time when she scared a nervous hotel manager in Lake Como, Italy.

She was a massive fan of Kelly’s show All My Children. When she went on vacation before DVRs were invented, Carol asked a friend to telegram her about the soap opera to keep up.

The hotel manager woke her up in the middle of the night, sharing that “Erica was still in a coma…” The manager didn’t know it was for a fictional character, not a person.

Everyone wishes Kelly and her lovely dog, Chewie, all the best.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.