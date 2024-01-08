The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley returns to CBS in Tracker: Here’s what we know

The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley returns to CBS in the new show Tracker, which is based on the novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

This is Us may have made Justin a household name, but Y&R fans knew him long before he was Kevin Pearson.

Justin played Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless from 2014-2016, when he left to join This Is Us and the Pearson family.

In a few weeks, Justin will once again be on CBS airwaves in the new and highly anticipated series Tracker.

Last night during The Golden Globe Awards, an extended trailer for Tracker was dropped, giving Y&R fans a look at Justin’s new series.

Along with starring on Tracker, Justin serves as an executive producer on the show.

CBS has gone all in on Tracker, giving the show a coveted spot for its premiere. Tracker will debut on Sunday, February 11, at 10/9c following the Super Bowl.

It’s a big deal for any show to air after the Super Bowl, much less a new show, so that bodes well for Justin and Tracker. Fiona Rene, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, and Eric Graise also star with Justin on the show.

Justin stars as Colter Shaw, a reward seeker traveling the country, using his talents as an expert tracker to help local law enforcement and citizens solve various mysteries. While Colter focuses on helping others, he also deals with his family issues stemming from his unusual childhood.

The extended trailer gives a good look at what Tracker is about, including Colter’s team, which he relies on to help in every case. Based on the footage, it seems there’s a little something for everyone in Tracker, such as romance, drama, action, and a few laughs.

What has Y&R alum Justin Hartley said about Tracker?

Justin has been heavily promoting his new show, revealing it was This Is Us executive producer and director Ken Olin who encouraged him to read The Never Game. Ken believed there was a project in there, and after Justin read the book, Tracker was born.

The actor also has given insight into his character, sharing what Colter is looking for in life.

“He’s searching for the answer to that question. He’s a restless guy, and we’ll unpeel it throughout the season, what his childhood was. We’ll get into more detail about the relationship with his mother, his father, his brother, all that stuff,” he expressed to TV Insider.

Those who love Justin as Kevin on This Is Us will be happy to know that Justin brings a little bit of Kevin to Colter, spilling that the two have the same heart. The similarities stop there, with Justin excited to take on such a new and different role.

Justin Hartley knows he found something special in Tracker and hopes people tune in to his “great” new show.

Tracker premieres on Sunday, February 11, at 10/9c on CBS. The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.