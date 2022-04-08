Selling Sunset: Chrishell Stause admits she sold Justin Hartley wedding ring to help buy a house

Chrishell Stause talks about her divorce on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Pic credit: NBC

Chrishell Stause quickly became a fan favorite after Selling Sunset premiered on Netflix. The reality show follows a luxury real estate firm in Los Angeles with a team of women realtors.

The ladies spend their time closing deals, making connections, and sharing some of the most personal moments of their lives with one another and with the world.

Chrishell’s popularity increased when she shared the details of her divorce on the show. Now that things are finalized, she’s revealing the shocking thing she did with her wedding ring.

Chrishell confessed to selling her wedding ring after her divorce

Season 3 of Selling Sunset showed the details of Chrishell’s sudden split from This Is Us star, Justin Hartley. The two got married in 2017, and in 2019, Justin filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

On the show, Chrishell shared that she received a text message from Justin telling her that he filed the paperwork, and moments later, the news broke in the media. She has talked about how that moment made her feel, and recently decided to share what she did with her old wedding ring.

In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Chrishell revealed that she sold the wedding ring she received from Justin. She says she put the money from the sale towards the purchase of her new home.

When asked by Kelly how she felt doing that, Chrishell stated, “I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation.” She added, “When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you’ve gotta add a little vodka.” Kelly supported Chrishell’s choice, and said, “You did something good with the money.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the summer of 2021, Chrishell shared that she became a homeowner after purchasing a house in the Hollywood Hills. She called it her “dream home” and said she was, of course, her own agent.

A look at Chrishell’s dating life after her divorce

After her split from Justin, Chrishell eventually began dating again. After joining Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, she started dating her partner, Keo Motsepe. The relationship was, however, short-lived.

Following her breakup with Keo, she entered a relationship with Jason Oppenheim, who is her boss at the Oppenheim Group which is featured on Selling Sunset. They both cited their strong friendship as the reason things progressed into a romantic relationship. However, just before Christmas 2021, the duo confirmed they had separated. Chrishell says they didn’t have similar feelings about having kids which lead to their breakup.

Since their split, they’ve both stated they are still good friends and have no animosity between them. Pieces of their relationship will be seen during Season 5 of Selling Sunset, however Chrishell insists their breakup has not changed their working relationship.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.