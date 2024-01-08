Seth on The Young and the Restless: Who is he and who plays him?

Seth on The Young and the Restless debuted today, and fans are wondering about the new guy on the show.

The hit CBS soap introduced viewers to Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) AA sponsor as she finally reached out for help.

Nikki has been struggling with her sobriety ever since Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Claire (Hayley Erin) forced her off the wagon.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) grows suspicious about Nikki and her drinking.

Victor’s questions lead Nikki to seek help from her never-before-seen sponsor, Seth.

It’s time to learn more about the new Y&R character and the familiar face playing him.

Who is Seth on The Young and the Restless?

Seth has been helping Nikki navigate her sobriety for a while now off-screen. In the past, when she slipped up, Nikki would turn to her friend Neil (Kristoff St John) or Katherine (Jeanne Cooper).

Without them, Nikki has been trying to get back on track on her own this time. Seth makes it clear he will be there for Nikki, and she can’t continue to fight this battle alone.

However, when Victor meets Seth, his radar goes off, which leads Y&R viewers to guess there is more to Seth than meets the eye. Nikki reassures Victor that Seth can be trusted, but something in the mustache isn’t quite sure.

The Young and the Restless fans will get the chance to learn more about Seth over the next few weeks as he is slated to be in several episodes leading into February sweeps.

One thing we do know is that Nikki doesn’t necessarily take Seth’s advice because a preview video for the CBS soap teased that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) helps hide Nikki when she’s drunk.

Who plays Seth on Y&R?

Actor Brian Gaskill has taken on the role of Seth. Soap fans will recognize him from one of his many stints in the daytime world, including his first soap role as Bobby Warner on All My Children in 1995.

The soap star went on to appear on the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles as Rafe Kovich from 2001 to 2003, when the show ended. Next up for Brian was a stint on The Bold and the Beautiful, where he played Oscar Marone from 2003 to 2004.

In 2005, Brian appeared on As The World Turns for a short stint as villain B.J. Green. The last time Brian was on daytime was from 2007 to 2008 on Guiding Light, where he played Dylan Lewis.

Other credits for Brian include the movie A Bachelor’s Valentine and the streaming soap The Bay.

Do you think there is more to Seth than his desire to help Nikki?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.