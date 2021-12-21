The Witcher showrunner gives honest answer to Twitter criticism of Season 2

Freya Allan as Ciri and Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

With Season 2 of The Witcher having only just dropped, the epic fantasy series has already been devoured by avid fans.

However, some have been critical of Netflix’s adaptation from the book series on which it is based and have already voiced their opinions on social media.

The series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, quickly addressed some of the concerns.

The Witcher is based on a series of books

Netflix’s version of The Witcher is based on a series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. This is considered canon for The Witcher universe.

There is also a series of video games based within the same world. While some storylines remain the same, some also vary considerably.

Within these three versions, it is common for fans to have only perused one form and to not switch between them. However, as is to be expected, some fans do cross over between one or more of the versions.

Already, Hissrich has stated that her adaptation will draw directly from the books and not so much from the video games.

However, Season 2 of The Witcher certainly deviated considerably according to some fans.

When Lauren posted an image of The Witcher hitting number one on Netflix to her official Twitter account, fans were instantly ready to comment about just how much the universe had changed from the books to the TV show.

Basil Eidenbenz stars as Eskel in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

Season 2 criticism for The Witcher

One commenter, who has since closed down their Twitter account, quickly spoke up about the death of Eskel (Basil Eidenbenz).

As Games Radar also points out, it wasn’t just this character’s death but of how differently he is portrayed from the character in the books, that has riled many fans.

In addition to this, other viewers also commented on the fact that Ciri is already teleporting as well as the fact that Kaer Morhen seems to be so easily accessible to many who shouldn’t know of its existence.

Pic credit: @xXaia/Twitter

Lauren responded to the criticism and stated that while she would eventually be addressing Eskel’s death, now was not the time to do so, giving an honest answer to those querying her decisions in Season 2 of The Witcher.

“It’s December 21st. The show came out 4 days ago, and of course, after spending 2.5 years of my life on it, I’m curious what fans are saying (not just critics). That’s an understatement. I cannot stay away,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @LHissrich/Twitter

She then gave a longer explanation as to why she answered the way in which she did and hoped that viewers would continue to watch — and critique — Season 2 of The Witcher, as well as spend time with their loved ones during the holiday season.

Lauren then also teased that some answers were set to arrive in Season 3.

Pic credit: @LHissrich/Twitter

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.