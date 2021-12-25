The Witcher Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Henry Cavill in The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

The Witcher returned with Season 2 almost two years after the first season hit Netflix.

By the end, Geralt, Ciri, and Yennifer avoided destruction, but it came at the cost of many lives. The season also ended with an ominous hint that the worst was still yet to come.

Here is everything we know so far about The Witcher Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about The Witcher Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of The Witcher?

The Witcher is not going anywhere anytime soon. Before The Witcher Season 2 came out, there was an anime prequel that hit Netflix.

There are also several spinoffs in production, including one that families and kids could watch.

But what about The Witcher Season 3?

The good news then is that before The Witcher Season a even aired, Netflix already confirmed that it already greenlit a Season 3 of the Netflix fantasy series.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The news came at the Netflix TUDUM fan event in September 2021.

At this event, Netflix announced that The Witcher would get a third season, a second anime series, and the family series for kids of all ages.

Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

Release date latest: When does The Witcher Season 3 come out?

The Witcher Season 2 arrived on Netflix two years after the first season debuted.

However, there were reasons for the delay.

First, there was the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down production of the series. Second, Henry Cavill suffered an injury on set and had to heal up before he could continue.

This makes the prediction of The Witcher Season 3 a little hard to make.

Since most TV productions are back to working normally again, and the scripts are already being worked on for Season 3, there is a chance that The Witcher could be back as soon as late 2022.

However, it might be more likely to expect an early 2023 release since there is a lot of production work for a show like this.

We will update this article when Netflix officially reveals the release date for The Witcher Season 3.

The Witcher Season 3 cast updates

There is no doubt that Henry Cavill will be back for The Witcher Season 3. Without Geralt, there really isn’t a show.

However, when it comes to who else returns, the main cast should be back.

This includes Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

Also, in a slight spoiler from Season 2, Bart Edwards returned as Ciri’s father, Emhyr. Since the character had previously died, there is a chance that he could end up being the main bad guy in Season 3 of The Witcher.

There were also several new castmembers in The Witcher Season 2, and many of them could return.

This could include Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, Media Simson as Francesa, Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz, and MyAnna Buring as Tissaia.

There is also hope that Cassie Clare will return as Philippa Eilhart in Season 3, since she had a cameo in Season 2.

The Witcher Season 3 spoilers

The Witcher Season 2 followed Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia who, convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died at the gruesome Battle of Sodden, sought to take Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knew, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.

The Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strived for supremacy outside its walls, and Geralt had to protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

The penultimate episode of The Witcher Season 2 ended with Ciri possessed by Voleth Meir, the crone who manipulated Yennefer all season.

In the Season 2 finale, Ciri was dreaming while her body was walking around and stabbing all the Witcher’s as they slept. Geralt realized what was happening before she stabbed him in the face and ran away.

Geralt then tried to barghain his life for Ciri’s, but it was too late and Voleth used Ciri to crack the Witcher’s tree in half and kills even more Witchers.

It all ends with Geralt finally getting through to Ciri, and when Yennifer slits her wrists, she uses her power to help free the girl. However, when Ciri tries to banish Voleth through the monolith’s portal, it also pulls her, Gerlat, and Yennifer through into a new world with the sky on fire.

Voleth then shows up and tells Ciri to join them in the hunt, before Ciri pulls her, Geralt, and Yennifer back to their world.

That is what set up the story that will appear in The Witcher Season 3. Ciri’s continued use of chaos magic is what could lead to the apocalypse, and it is up to her friends to stop her.

Here is the trailer for The Witcher Season 2, which just hit on December 17, 2021.

Netflix has yet to announce when The Witcher Season 3 will premiere.