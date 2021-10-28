The Witcher Season 2 rumor: Geralt of Rivia and Triss Merigold hook up

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, as seen in The Witcher. Pic credits: Netflix/Jay Maidment/Katalin Vermes

A new rumor is circulating that Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) may hook up with Triss Merigold (Anna Shaffer) in Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher.

For fans of the games, this should come as no surprise and may even be a welcome side quest for the witcher.

However, considering Geralt has a lot on his plate this season with protecting Ciri (Freya Allan), it seems like if the rumor is true, things could get messy — particularly since Geralt feared that his other main squeeze, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) died in the Season 1 finale.

Geralt and Triss are heading for a romance tryst

According to Redanian Intelligence, a fan site dedicated to all things surrounding The Witcher, Season 2 will include not only a romance between Geralt and Triss but a sex scene as well.

Unfortunately, the source of this information has not been revealed. However, Redanian Intelligence quite often reveals scoops ahead of time and has been accurate in the past on various things.

So, take from that what you will.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

But, for those who have read the books or played the video games, there is some evidence to back up the fact that with Geralt heading to Kaer Morhen with Ciri, there might be a moment or two to spare for some sexy time with Triss.

Here’s everything we know about the affair

In the books, Geralt and Triss did have a fling but it was not a major plot point. However, in the games, Geralt and Triss’ relationship play a much bigger part.

With Geralt not knowing that Yennefer survived the Battle of Sodden, Triss might use this to her advantage in order to seduce the witcher.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, as seen in Season 1 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Katalin Vermes

In addition to this, she may even go one step further and withhold the information regarding Yen’s fate. This is certainly something that occurs in the games that are based on the Polish novels by Andrzej Sapkowski and would mean that things could come to a bitter end when Geralt finds out that Triss has been lying to him.

Plus, as Screen Rant points out, it looks likely that Geralt and Yennefer are set to reunite in Season 2, which could complicate things further.

As Comic Book points out, currently, the Netflix adaptation of the Witcher tends to follow the book version of the franchise more than the games (although that didn’t stop Netflix from including the famous bath scene from the games). This would suggest that the interlude between Geralt and Triss may be an insubstantial fling rather than anything more sinister on Triss’ behalf.

However, viewers will likely have to tune into Season 2 of The Witcher in order to find out for sure.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.