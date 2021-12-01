The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill shares stunning new BTS pic of Geralt of Rivia

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

As Season 2 of The Witcher quickly approaches, an actor who plays one of the show’s main characters has shared a stunning behind-the-scenes snap that has delighted fans.

Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia, shared the picture of himself in full costume to his official Instagram account. Fans were instantly captivated.

Henry Cavill shares new pic to Instagram account

The image shows Geralt of Rivia staring directly at the camera. He is wearing a roughly-woven hood over his head but strands of his steely grey hair have escaped.

Behind the actor, the sun shines over him, giving the image an ethereal feel as his intense gaze — complete with yellow contacts — is the focal point of the snap. Around his neck, and peeking out from below the hood, is his witcher medallion.

In the background, people can be seen, one wearing a blue face mask, and these are likely cast and crew but no one can be directly identified because the background is blurred.

Instagram snap shows Henry’s geeky side

In the caption of the pic, Henry shows off his geeky side.

“A little something from my private collection. I can’t decide if this belongs in a Witcher or a Warhammer section…. maybe both? Neoth perhaps??” He wrote.

The actor often shares just how much he loves various fandom and geeky pastimes. Over lockdown, he not only returned to playing The Witcher video game, but he did so on the hardest setting.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

In the past, via his Instagram account, he has also shared pics of him building his own gaming PC, as well as hand painting mini characters.

So, it comes as no surprise to many that he is, once again, showing off his gamer geek side with his latest post.

Along with the caption, he also added some hashtags, included here was #ObscureWarhammerReference.

As Screen Rant points out, Warhammer is a tabletop game and, as Henry has previously mentioned, there is a “Warhammer 40K Easter egg hidden in The Witcher season 2.” Of course, Neoth is also a character from this game.

Season 2 of The Witcher is set to drop to Netflix later this month and the synopsis is below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.