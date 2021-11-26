The Witcher: New Season 2 clip shows Geralt battling a Myriapod

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnutt

As we march steadily closer to the Season 2 premiere of The Witcher, fans are eagerly awaiting any form of teaser ahead of time.

Luckily, Netflix is happy to oblige and has just released a new clip that shows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) in battle with a fearsome beast.

However, even though Geralt is a famous witcher renowned for killing fearsome beasts, it appears that this creature has — hopefully only temporarily — gotten the better of him.

New Season 2 clip revealed

The new clip runs for only 19 seconds but packs plenty of action as Geralt not only fights the Myriapod but uses a magic sign as he aims to quash the dangerous beast.

Geralt is in a snowy forest as the Myriapod approaches. As Digital Trends explains, he quickly uses the quen sign that throws up a magic shield and initially protects him from the onslaught.

Once caught off-guard, Geralt then attacks using a glowing sword. Most likely, it is lighting up thanks to a magic oil that has been applied to it for a greater impact.

He stabs the beast several times before it gets the upper hand and barges directly at Geraltnstriking him forcefully. Geralt is thrown back through the air and hits a massive boulder behind him.

The witcher lays there, apparently winded, as the Myriapod stares at him. Things look decidedly grim until the creature turns and seems to head away from Geralt, apparently distracted by something else.

What that may be, remains to be seen, and fans will likely have to wait until December 17, when Season 2 of The Witcher drops, in order to find out what happens next.

What is a Myriapod?

Viewers did not get a glimpse of the Myriapods in Season 1 of The Witcher, but fans of the books will have heard of them.

These monsters are known as Myriapodan’s in the book series on which the Netflix TV adaptation is based. They are referenced as being found in the vicinity of Lower Posada, which is situated in Dol Blathanna.

In addition to this, they are actually based on a real-life creature that goes by the same name. These anthropods include centipedes and millipedes in their family.

As Screen Rant points out, they are also very similar to the centipede’s that Geralt fights in the Blood and Wine expansion pack for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game.

New monsters await. Are you ready? ⚔️



Meet. The. Myriapod. #TheWitcher Season 2. December 17. pic.twitter.com/vgpbjGxIpL — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) November 25, 2021

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.